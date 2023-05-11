Sibol cops more SEA Games esports medals

MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team has secured more medals in two other esports events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

After being undefeated in the group stages, the Filipinos suffered a heartbreak after Indonesia's Valorant squad secured the upset of the season with a 2-0 victory. Sibol dropped to the bronze medal match against Vietnam.

Valorant coach Jose "Rbtx" Jamir said the team played it too safe and their opponents punished them for it, resulting in Sibol trailing behind 0-11 in one map. Knowing how heartbreaking the loss was and yet they still had another match-up that day, Jamir shared to Philstar.com what he had told his players to get them ready against Vietnam.

"I told them to enjoy the game and play for [the country] not for themselves," Jamir told Philstar.com in an online message.

The Valorant squad took their coach’s message to the heart as they swept Vietnam, 2-0, to secure a third-place finish and yet another bronze for the country. Along with Coach Jamir, the team is composed of Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero, Bhreyanne Christ “Wild0reoo” Reyes, Jose Eduardo “Draxii” Jamir, Xavier “xavi8k” Juan, Mark Anthony “markyy” Tuling and George Audrey “Georggyyy” Lachica.

The win brought Sibol's tally to one gold and two bronzes, with the team finishing in the podium in all three esports events so far (Wild Rift, Crossfire and Valorant).

In the other esports events, Sibol’s women's Mobile Legends team is assured of at least a silver medal after sweeping Malaysia, 2-0, in the semifinals.

Initially, the match played in the late hours of May 10 seemed to be on the brink of postponement due to technical difficulties, but both teams agreed to continue.

Prior to the semifinals, the Philippines sat with a 1-1 standing in Group A after dominating their first match against Cambodia. They eventually fell to powerhouse Indonesia in the group stages.

The women's Mobile Legends finals will see a rematch between Indonesia and Philippines today at 5:35 pm.