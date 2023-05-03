^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons, seal finals rematch vs Lady Spikers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 7:28pm
Adamson's Alyssa Solomon tries to score against Adamson defenders.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals as they bucked a slow start against the Adamson Lady Falcons to win their semis clash, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen uncorked a career-high 29 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs past Adamson and help the defending champions arrange a rematch with the DLSU Lady Spikers in the best-of-three finals beginning Sunday.

The Lady Bulldogs staved off a gutsy Adamson side that looked to bury the Lady Bulldogs in a 0-2 hole when they clawed back from seven points down to tie the match, 17-all, with a 13-6 punctuated by a Lucille Almonte cross-court hit in Set 2.

But Belen scored back-to-back points for NU to shift some momentum back to the defending champions.

The stymied comeback seemed to seize the spirit out of the Lady Falcons, who were sluggish in the third and fourth sets en route to lopsided losses.

Sheena Toring slammed the door shut on Adamson with a quick attack to set up the grudge match between NU and La Salle.

Despite the win, Belen lamented the slow start and underscored their need to adjust before the championship round.

"We're happy po na nanalo po kami this game. Pero yung start po kasi namin, hindi ganon kaganda. I think marami pa po kaming dapat i-improve para pagdating sa finals, maayos po yung laro namin and smooth po," said Belen.

Alyssa Solomon picked up Player of the Game honors with 21 points off 17 attacks, three aces and one block.

Kate Santiago paced Aadamson with 15 markers. Trisha Tubu was dragged down to a season-low outing of six points.

While NU heads to the finals on a seven-game winning streak, Adamson finishes third place — their best result since UAAP Season 76, where they ended up fourth.

ABAP unveils heavyweight

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
It’s not often that ABAP enlists a heavyweight but in the coming SEA Games, a rarity will trend as 6-5 former basketball player Markus Tongco battles in the 92kg division.
Team Philippines unleashing fighting unit

Team Philippines unleashing fighting unit

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The country’s greatest Olympic athlete of all time may not be in tow but Team Philippines won’t be lacking in...
Gilas player availability for FIBA World Cup a non-issue, says Chot

Gilas player availability for FIBA World Cup a non-issue, says Chot

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
As player presence in training and for the actual tournaments have been persistent problems leading up to other competitions...
San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time, hammering out an 82-79 upset ax on titleholder EcoOil-La Salle in the...
Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification: Done. Asean women’s championship triumph: Done.
Filipino grappler gains World Combat Games berth

Filipino grappler gains World Combat Games berth

9 minutes ago
Filipino grappling prospect Fierre Proudhon Afan qualified for the 2023 World Combat Games set later this year after settling...
Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit

Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
After the Golden Tigresses stumbled against the top-seeded DLSU Lady Spikers in their semis clash Wednesday, Laure said she...
Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the fines on Thursday, with Magnolia's Jalalon drawing the stiffest penalty of Php100,000,...
Yulo presses on with SEA Games gold mission despite ankle woes

Yulo presses on with SEA Games gold mission despite ankle woes

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Filipino world champion Caloy Yulo shrugs off ankle issues as he prepares to spearhead the Philippine gymnastics team in the...
Generals win 2nd straight in Pinoyliga cagefest

Generals win 2nd straight in Pinoyliga cagefest

2 hours ago
Emilio Aguinaldo College bested College of Saint Benilde, 70-65, for its second straight win in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup...
