NCAA juniors champ Anabo commits to Adamson

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 12:23pm
Adamson head coach Nash Racela, Emman Anabo, assistant coach Ryn Betia, father John Michael Anabo, and agent Danny Espiritu
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA Season 98 juniors champion Emman Anabo has committed to the Adamson Soaring Falcons as the San Marcelino-based squad continues its build-up for UAAP Season 86.

The 19-year-old Anabo was a key piece to the Letran Squires' title run last season where he was a sparkplug off the bench.

He normed 8.33 points and 4.25 rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

"We welcome Emman to the Falcons' Nest. We believe in what he can bring and will definitely be a great addition to our program," said coach Nash Racela.

The 6'2" winger has his full five playing years and can immediately suit up for the Soaring Falcons.

He joins Baby Falcons Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding, and Fil-Am guards Matthew Montebon and Eli Ramos as the new faces in San Marcelino.

The newcomers will have a lot to work for, though, as the seniors led by Jerom Lastimosa will look to lead the charge for the Soaring Falcons.

In UAAP Season 85, the Soaring Falcons reached the Final Four after beating the DLSU Green Archers in the playoff for the fourth spot.

