Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride

Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 12:06pm
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride
Actors and bike enthusiasts Piolo Pascual (left) and Matteo Guidecelli.

MANILA, Philippines – Actors Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli and Donny Pangilinan take a break from their busy schedule to provide the Sun Life Cycle PH drawing power when the annual fun ride hits the road again Sunday, April 23, after a three-year lull due to pandemic.

Over a thousand participants of various age categories and skill set are all geared up for a friendly ride at the Vermosa Sports Hug in Imus, Cavite complex with the event to feature the kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K, individual 40K and 60K corporate/team ride.

“The city will continuously promote and support the Sun Life Cycle PH, which includes the youngsters, for the benefit it provides, especially in the physical aspect,” said Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula. 

The kids bike camp last week at BGC ushered in the Sun Life Cycle PH with Pangilinan gracing the event where Sun Life donated 25 bikes to the Good Neighbors Foundation International.

Pangilinan will also join his fellow Sun Life ambassadors at the state-of-the-art Vermosa sports complex, which has hosted a number of big sporting events, including the SEA Games and the IronKids. 

Sun Life, as part of its commitment to promote active and healthy lifestyle while helping build family bonds, launched the event in 2016 with three-time Tour de France winner Robbie McEwen gracing its second staging along with some a host of local stars, including Pascual and Guidecelli, both cycling buffs.

Pascual and Guidecelli are two of the long-time clients and Sun Life brand ambassadors with the former’s association with the top Canadian insurance company tracing back to more than a decade ago through the SunPIOLOgy, an annual charity fun run that has raised funds for its health and education advocacies.

“We know that cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested, especially during the pandemic. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community,” said Sun Life Philippines chief client experience and marketing officer Carla Gonzalez.

