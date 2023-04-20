^

Sports

Abando, Anyang dispose Goyang to reach KBL finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 11:39am
Abando, Anyang dispose Goyang to reach KBL finals
Rhenz Abando
Facebook / Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando went scoreless but contributed in other ways as the Anyang KGC dumped the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 89-62, in Game 4 of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League semifinals Wednesday at the Goyang Gymnasiuim to enter the finals.

Anyang jumped ahead early with a 28-11 lead to end the first quarter, blowing the game wide open from the get-go.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Anyang, which led by as much as 33 points with Seong-gon Moon leading the cavalry with 22 points, seven boards and two assists.

Oh Se-guen and Jung Joon-won added 16 markers each.

Abando came off the bench in 10 minutes of action and missed all of his three shot attempts. He chipped in four boards and one block as Anyang won the series, 3-1.

They face defending champions Seoul SK Knights in the championship round.

Abando is the last Filipino reinforcement standing in the KBL after Justin Gutang's Changwon LG Sakers were swept by the Knights, 3-0, in their own semifinal match-up.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The rivalry

The rivalry

By Lito A. Tacujan | 13 hours ago
It’s all fire and brimstone.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
La Salle essayed a gritty come-from-behind 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Adamson and clinched a twice-to-beat...
Sports
fbtw

PBA tour open to rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The first-ever PBA preseason “on tour” will start May 21 with each team scheduled to play 11 games up to July. Arrangements are now being made to stage some contests in provinces, mainly in Luzon, to...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a fires course-record 66, takes three-shot lead

Lascuña fires course-record 66, takes three-shot lead

13 hours ago
Tony Lascuña ripped the course and the field with a solid six-under 66 and pulled ahead by three over a fast-charging...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances (ABAP) in the Philippines president and chief executive officer, and longtime sports broadcaster...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

By Michelle Lojo | 19 minutes ago
Campus esports organization AcadArena, has announced a new set of gaming scholarships.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto posts double-double as Hiroshima drubs Shiga, Ravena

Sotto posts double-double as Hiroshima drubs Shiga, Ravena

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Sotto finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block to be one of five Dragonflies in twin-digit...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks neutralize Heat sans Antetokounmpo to level series

Bucks neutralize Heat sans Antetokounmpo to level series

1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks barely noticed the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as they thrashed the Miami Heat, 138-122, to...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers to play with 'pride, respect' in non-bearing game vs Blue Eagles

Lady Spikers to play with 'pride, respect' in non-bearing game vs Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite it being a non-bearing game for either team, with La Salle already in the Final Four and with a twice-to-beat advantage...
Sports
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride

Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride

1 hour ago
Actors Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli and Donny Pangilinan take a break from their busy schedule to provide the Sun Life...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with