Abando, Anyang dispose Goyang to reach KBL finals

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando went scoreless but contributed in other ways as the Anyang KGC dumped the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 89-62, in Game 4 of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League semifinals Wednesday at the Goyang Gymnasiuim to enter the finals.

Anyang jumped ahead early with a 28-11 lead to end the first quarter, blowing the game wide open from the get-go.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Anyang, which led by as much as 33 points with Seong-gon Moon leading the cavalry with 22 points, seven boards and two assists.

Oh Se-guen and Jung Joon-won added 16 markers each.

Abando came off the bench in 10 minutes of action and missed all of his three shot attempts. He chipped in four boards and one block as Anyang won the series, 3-1.

They face defending champions Seoul SK Knights in the championship round.

Abando is the last Filipino reinforcement standing in the KBL after Justin Gutang's Changwon LG Sakers were swept by the Knights, 3-0, in their own semifinal match-up.