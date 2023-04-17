UST's Hernandez muscles way to UAAP Player of the Week plum

MANILA, Philippines – UST’s Imee Hernandez imposed her will in the middle in a rock solid performance against Ateneo last Saturday, April 16, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena.

Hernandez punished the Blue Eagles with quick attacks and provided solid defense for the Golden Tigresses with her blocking.

When the dust settled, Hernandez had notched a career-best 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two service aces as UST stopped Ateneo, 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21.

Scoring efficiently on a 19-of-31 attack clip, Hernandez helped lead the Golden Tigresses to their third straight win as they rose to an 8-3 win-loss card, tied with Adamson and defending champ NU at No. 2.

Hernandez and company likewise strengthened their chances of finishing in top two of the standings, which merits a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four.

With her strong outing, Hernandez earned the citation as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

Hernandez bested other candidates in teammate Eya Laure, La Salle’s Angel Canino, Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos, and reigning MVP Bella Belen of NU for the citation handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat from April 12 to 16.

"'Yung mindset ko talagang gawin lang 'yung role ko, kung ano 'yung dapat kong gawin sa loob ng court and syempre ipakita 'yung maturity na dapat mayroon kaming mga seniors," said Hernandez.

"Hindi titigil, hindi kami masa-satisfy sa ganito lang. Kailangan malampasan namin palagi. Sabi ni coach [Kungfu Reyes] kailangan everyday nalalampasan mo 'yung ginawa mo today."

This marks the second week in a row that a Tigress won the weekly citation, as Laure earned the honor for the period of March 29 to April 2, before the UAAP took a break for the Holy Week.