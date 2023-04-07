^

Esports to feature as demo sport in ASEAN Para Games

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 11:47am
MANILA, Philippines — Four years after making its debut as a medal sport in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), esports will make its debut as a demo sport in the coming 12th ASEAN Para Games, happening in Phnom Penh, Cambodia this June.

In a report published by the Khmer Times, the Cambodia ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) signed a memorandum of understanding with digital and marketing agency Team Two Co., whose esports arm Next Level Entertainment have previously organized local and regional esports in Cambodia.

The signing marked the first time esports will be incorporated into a sporting conference for athletes with disabilities.

In the Philippines, SIBOL's Mobile Legends coach, Francis Glindro, also the head coach of BREN Esports, has posted on Facebook, looking for prospective players for the Mobile Legends event detailing the criteria: must be either a wheelchair-user — with walking disabilities, or amputees with assistive devices. 

Players must also be between the ages of 16 and 28 and must have 2000-3000 mythic points from the game's previous season

Glindro stressed in his post that those who will apply to be part of the team must already have a valid passport as the team will be flying to Cambodia as early as June 1 for the games.

Interested players may refer to Glindro's post on his Facebook page.

