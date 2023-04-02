^

Sports

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 1:16pm
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score
Will Gozum
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers fielded Will Gozum for the first time and reaped dividends with a 96-74 dumping of the Bicol Volcanoes on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed two assists and blocked a shot to earn best player honors and power the Huskers to their fourth straight victory and share top spot with the defending champion Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the Muntinlupa Cagers.

But it wasn't only Gozum, also a former NCAA juniors MVP with Mapua, the other 28 teams in the tournament should worry about as Quezon also acquired former Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano, who contributed 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Huskers' easy victory after scrambling wins over the Negros Muscovados (82-80), the Mindoro Disiplinados (85-80), and the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers (74-73).

Jeric Teng also delivered with 15 points and 10 rebounds and so did Al Francis Tamsi with 10 points plus 2 rebounds for the Huskers who zoomed beyond reach at 89-55.

Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala contributed seven points while 6-foot-5 RJ Minerva, formerly of National University, snagged 11 rebounds, issued three assists and scored three for Coach Eric Gonzales.

Bicol suffered its fourth straight defeat despite the 24-point, five-assist, three-rebound, three-steal effort of Andrew Estrella and the 10-point, eight-rebound, six-assist output of James Martinez.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Sotto, who continues to be in the starting lineup for Hiroshima, finished with 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Southeast Asian Games redemption tour with its initial once-a-week sessions...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Gilas, which ended the day at 1-1 with a cardiac win over Iran earlier, needed the defending champions to send Iran to 0-2...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the overseas training of the Philippine indoor and beach volleyball teams competing in the Cambodia...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

22 hours ago
In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

28 minutes ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

2 hours ago
Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese pair tames Southwoods

Japanese pair tames Southwoods

13 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki and Teruhisa Taguchi came away with 72 aggregate points at Legends as they edged the Justin Tambunting-Eric...
Sports
fbtw

TNT joins Finals party

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
TNT has made it to a fifth Finals appearance in the last eight conferences, including this PBA Governors’ Cup and interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa, filling in for Chot Reyes who’s taken a leave to focus...
Sports
fbtw

Lakers display playoff form

13 hours ago
Anthony Davis shook off a twisted ankle to score 38 points and help the Los Angeles Lakers rally for a crucial 123-111 NBA victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with