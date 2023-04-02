Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers fielded Will Gozum for the first time and reaped dividends with a 96-74 dumping of the Bicol Volcanoes on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed two assists and blocked a shot to earn best player honors and power the Huskers to their fourth straight victory and share top spot with the defending champion Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the Muntinlupa Cagers.

But it wasn't only Gozum, also a former NCAA juniors MVP with Mapua, the other 28 teams in the tournament should worry about as Quezon also acquired former Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano, who contributed 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Huskers' easy victory after scrambling wins over the Negros Muscovados (82-80), the Mindoro Disiplinados (85-80), and the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers (74-73).

Jeric Teng also delivered with 15 points and 10 rebounds and so did Al Francis Tamsi with 10 points plus 2 rebounds for the Huskers who zoomed beyond reach at 89-55.

Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala contributed seven points while 6-foot-5 RJ Minerva, formerly of National University, snagged 11 rebounds, issued three assists and scored three for Coach Eric Gonzales.

Bicol suffered its fourth straight defeat despite the 24-point, five-assist, three-rebound, three-steal effort of Andrew Estrella and the 10-point, eight-rebound, six-assist output of James Martinez.