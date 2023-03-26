^

Sports

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 5:21pm
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'
Jason Williams during his visit to the Philippines for the NBA 3X weekend
Facebook / NBA Store Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point guard.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Williams regularly had to resort to some crafty moves in order to navigate the floor and remain effective for his team.

Because of that, the retired hooper knows what it's like for a majority of Filipino hoopers as he regularly went up against players who were bigger and taller than himself.

During his visit to the Philippines for the NBA 3X event at the Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City, the 47-year-old raved about the brand of basketball Filipinos played.

"For sure, they're very competitive, they're very physical. I just like how hard they play and they play unselfish." said Williams, who won the 2006 NBA championship with the Miami Heat.

Having reached the highest level of basketball even with his short stature compared to the rest of the NBA, Williams had a unique perspective on the similar challenge that Filipinos face.

Though height is definitely favored in a sport like basketball, the former NBA journeyman knew that it wasn't all about towering over your opponents.

"I tell 'em that anybody that talks about [being] too small, all that's bull crap. You know what I mean?" said Williams of the advice he'd give Filipinos.

"Just go out and all in and play hard and do what you're capable of doing," he added.

Williams, who was able to work together with Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra when he was still an assistant with the Heat in that title run back in 2006, spent the week in Manila to catch Philippine basketball in NBA 3X.

Apart from winning the NBA championship, Williams was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team back in 1999.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies clinched an NBA playoff berth in emphatic style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with Luke Kennard...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario floundered in tough conditions, hobbling with a pair of 75s to barely make the final...
Sports
fbtw
Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

2 hours ago
Azevedo, 30, figured in a three-way battle with Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic and Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan in swim then took...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

2 hours ago
Batangas native Clevic George Daluz leads five promising tankers for the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards, collecting...
Sports
fbtw
URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

3 hours ago
The Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) returns with its URCC 84: Rage card on April 25 that will showcase two...
Sports
fbtw
Big match pits Sino FC and Super Rangers in 7s footy

Big match pits Sino FC and Super Rangers in 7s footy

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Sunday will be a true test of their championship ambitions as they battle Super Rangers FC at 5 p.m. at the McKinley Hill...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with