^

Sports

Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 4:08pm
Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The country's first esports platform, SMART Giga Arena, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with the Anniversary Tournament Cup, which stakes a Php50,000 prize pool.

The tournament will feature top esports titles Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) in a month-long series of competitions.

Launched in 2022, Smart Giga Arena is an esports platform exclusively for Smart and TNT subscribers that lets players compete in daily, weekly or monthly tournaments for rankings and prizes. Since then, Giga Arena has reached one million users, launched 543 games and have a cumulative prize pool of Php1.6 million.

Besides the Anniversary Tournament, Smart Giga Arena will also launch ‘GACHAPON’ weekend, which will give users the chance to win free Giga Arena tickets as well as MLBB skins and diamonds. New users during this time will also be given one free Giga Arena ticket which they may use to join any tournament on the platform.

Interested players and teams who wish to take part in the Anniversary Tournament Cup may register via Giga Arena's website.

ESPORTS

GAMING

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Double gold by yulo

Double gold by yulo

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
For the second time in two days, the Philippine flag was raised inside the gymnasium on a cold Sunday afternoon in Baku,...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

4 hours ago
Joan Doguna was at the forefront of Lyceum during their two-game winning streak.
Sports
fbtw

NCAA Jrs. title series on

16 hours ago
Letran eyes its first championship in 22 years while La Salle Greenhills shoots for its first crown in five years when they kick off the best-of-three NCAA Season 98 Junior basketball title series today at the San...
Sports
fbtw
Aby Mara&ntilde;o retires from national team duty

Aby Maraño retires from national team duty

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Maraño, who served as the team's skipper since the 2018 Asian Games, made her decision public on Instagram and confirmed...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Justin Quiban charged back with one of the day’s two best rounds of 64 although he posted his explosive card in bogey-free...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 48 minutes ago
Merab Dvalishvili kept his word.
Sports
fbtw
PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

56 minutes ago
National team standout Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its stellar run with...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers seek to keep PVL semis hopes alive

Crossovers seek to keep PVL semis hopes alive

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Chery Tiggo fights for dear semifinal life as it clashes with early semis entrant Petro Gazz.
Sports
fbtw
High five for Matsuyama as Scheffler joins illustrious company with stunning Players win

High five for Matsuyama as Scheffler joins illustrious company with stunning Players win

2 hours ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama enjoyed his career best finish at The Players Championship with a solo fifth on Sunday as American...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary, AFP increase hopes for outright semis berths

UNTV Cup: Judiciary, AFP increase hopes for outright semis berths

2 hours ago
Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines scored contrasting wins and earned at least a playoff for a semis berth in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with