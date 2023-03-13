Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The country's first esports platform, SMART Giga Arena, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with the Anniversary Tournament Cup, which stakes a Php50,000 prize pool.

The tournament will feature top esports titles Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) in a month-long series of competitions.

Launched in 2022, Smart Giga Arena is an esports platform exclusively for Smart and TNT subscribers that lets players compete in daily, weekly or monthly tournaments for rankings and prizes. Since then, Giga Arena has reached one million users, launched 543 games and have a cumulative prize pool of Php1.6 million.

Besides the Anniversary Tournament, Smart Giga Arena will also launch ‘GACHAPON’ weekend, which will give users the chance to win free Giga Arena tickets as well as MLBB skins and diamonds. New users during this time will also be given one free Giga Arena ticket which they may use to join any tournament on the platform.

Interested players and teams who wish to take part in the Anniversary Tournament Cup may register via Giga Arena's website.