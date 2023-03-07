^

D'Navigators aim to boost semis hopes, clash with AJAA Spikers

Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 1:34pm
The initial showdown is set at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by the 5:30 p.m. clash between VNS-One Alicia and Ateneo-Fudgee Barr that should usher in the Open Conference with a bang.
Games Wednesday

3 p.m. – National University vs Santa Rosa
5: 30 p.m. – Iloilo vs Imus

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten Iloilo and Imus clash in a key duel Wednesday with the former seeking to move closer to nailing the second semifinal berth and the latter going all-out to firm up its hold of the fourth spot in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jade Disquitado and the rest of the D'Navigators gun for their seventh straight win against the AJAA Spikers, who are likewise in a virtual must-win situation in a bid to enhance their 5-3 card and gain more cushion over the fifth-running VNS Griffins (4-3).

Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa and National U-Archipelago collide at 3 p.m. with the City Lions shooting for their fourth victory against five losses in an attempt to keep their backdoor bid alive and the Builders going for a second straight win after dropping their first five games.

Powerhouse Cignal clinched the first Final Four seat with an 8-0 slate with Cotabato poised to nail the third slot with a 5-1 mark, virtually leaving five teams to dispute the last spot in post-elims play.

Navy has a 3-4 card while Army totes a 3-5 in a tie with Santa Rosa.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play, SMART Live Stream and spikersturf.ph.

