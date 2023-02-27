^

Blow By Blow: Carcosia edges Bacanaje to wrest PBF crown

February 27, 2023 | 1:15pm
Blow By Blow: Carcosia edges Bacanaje to wrest PBF crown
Presco Carcosia (right), fighting out of SanMan Boxing of General Santos City, improved to 11-2 with nine knockouts.
MANILA, Philippines – Presco Carcosia gave his hometown fans a fistic treat by outpointing Arnel Baconaje to snatch the Philippine Boxing Federation super featherweight crown over the weekend during Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow show at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

Carcosia won by unanimous decision over the Iloilo-born Baconaje, whose vast experience included a coveted stint as sparring partner of Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

Carcosia, fighting out of SanMan Boxing of General Santos City, improved to 11-2 with nine knockouts.

Baconaje, the pride and joy of Elorde VSP Fight Team of Sucat Paranaque, dropped to 15-6 with 11 knockouts.

It was a big win by Carcosia as Baconaje came into the clash hardened by fights held in Japan, China, Russia and Vietnam.

But the local fighter was determined to emerge victorious and he eventually won the vacant PBF 130-lb crown.

Pacquiao, who is bankrolling the third show of the San Miguel Beer-backed TV program that was relaunched late last year, swore Filipino boxers would benefit from his regular staging of fights in the coming months.

“My priority is giving every Filipino fighter a chance to show his courage and skills,” Pacquiao said, stressing the vital role Blow By Blow played in his rise to superstardom in the 1990s.

One Sports is the broadcast partner of Blow By Blow with choice fights regularly shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

