^

Sports

Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 12:47pm
Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

Think about this just a little bit.

A projected 50.4 million adults in the United States, which is about 20% of the population, are expected to combine to bet around $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII this coming Monday, according to the survey released recently by the American Gaming Association.

Staggering.

This is more than double the number of Super Bowl bettors from last year and this just shows how sports betting has taken the landscape by storm! 

And here in the Philippines, things are about ready to take off! 

Why?

Because playing has never been this rewarding. 

Filipino online sportsbook and e-games platform OKBet announced its biggest promo so far, giving verified players the chance to win a brand new Toyota Fortuner just by placing wagers on their favorite sports or enjoying its wide assortment of electronic games.

Fittingly titled “SUPER JACKPOT WIN A RIDE”, eligible users can also win up to Php50,000 worth of free wagers every month, an Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphone, or a Honda CBR150R sport bike. 

The monthly raffle draw will be streamed live on OKBet’s official social media platforms, running from February to July this year.

OKBet is a local gaming firm licensed by the Philippine government through PAGCOR. The sports betting platform, which can be accessed via web browser or the OKBet mobile app, boasts a wide variety of sports for its growing player base.

New users who successfully have their accounts validated can easily top up their balance, place wagers, and withdraw their winnings using Gcash and several other online banking options.

Visit www.okbet.com to view the promo’s full mechanics and join in on the fun!

BETTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino imports set to come home for Gilas duty

Filipino imports set to come home for Gilas duty

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
With the Japan B. League scheduled to take a break starting on Monday, Gilas head coach and program director Chot Reyes expects...
Sports
fbtw
Hester powers Hotshots to 1st win

Hester powers Hotshots to 1st win

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
New import, new hope for Magnolia.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas in full force by next week  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Overseas reinforcements are coming in for Gilas Pilipinas next week approaching the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Feb. 24 and 27 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.
Sports
fbtw
Next PBA season to start after Asiad

Next PBA season to start after Asiad

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors has approved the recommendation to start the 48th season after the Asian Games set in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mario Chalmers keeps hoops desire burning with Zamboanga Valientes stint

Mario Chalmers keeps hoops desire burning with Zamboanga Valientes stint

By Dino Maragay | 56 minutes ago
Chalmers flew in from Malaysia with Valientes team owner Junie Navarro for a short break before the tournament resumes, facing...
Sports
fbtw
Eala relishes being one of many Filipinas excelling in sports

Eala relishes being one of many Filipinas excelling in sports

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Speaking to Philippine media in a press conference at Globe Tower last Tuesday, Eala bared that she is honored to share the...
Sports
fbtw
Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Designed to be a complement to adidas' Performance and Originals labels, the new line aims to "level up the wearer's everyday...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines to usher in new chapter in Season 11

MPL Philippines to usher in new chapter in Season 11

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Keeping up with the theme of showcasing the strength of Filipinos in Mobile Legends, MPL PH Season 11 hopes to open a new...
Sports
fbtw
Surgery unlikely for Brown after facial fracture: Celtics

Surgery unlikely for Brown after facial fracture: Celtics

3 hours ago
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Brown was unlikely to face a lengthy layoff after injuring himself...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with