^

Sports

Asian Swing poised to deliver boost for Kiradech and the game in Far East

Chuah Choo Chiang - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 8:21am
Asian Swing poised to deliver boost for Kiradech and the game in Far East
Ashun Wu (left) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Getty Images

When the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing kicks off in Singapore this week before journeying to Thailand and India, it will serve as a massive boon to the region’s aspiring golfers with dreams of chasing history and legacy.

In the past, Asian greats, including Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee, Zhang Lian-wei of China, India’s Arjun Atwal and Singaporean Mardan Mamat, had notched historic wins for their respective nations in DP World Tour-sanctioned tournaments across Asia, and reaped immediate rewards by earning playing rights in what was formerly known as the European Tour.

The stakes will be so much higher now as a total of 10 PGA Tour cards will be up for grab on the DP World Tour in 2023 for the crème de la crème to gain direct entry to the pinnacle of the men’s professional game.

“The 10 PGA Tour cards is good,” said Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who spent five years on the PGA Tour before losing his status last season. “This creates opportunities for a new generation of golfers to play on a higher tour. As for me, I’m trying to play decent golf again on the DP World Tour, maybe win a couple and then get back onto the PGA Tour,” added the 33-year-old, whose four DP World Tour wins include two in Asia.

The strengthening of a Strategic Alliance between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, which was initially formed in 2020, has created clear career pathways for the likes of China’s Wu Ashun and Li Haotong, India’s Shubhankar Sharma, Gavin Green of Malaysia, Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura and Jeunghun Wang of Korea, all regulars on the DP World Tour, to shoot for their American dreams. Even the likes of Singapore’s 23-year-old amateur Ryan Ang, who tees up in this week’s US$2 million Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Club, may fancy a shot at the big league.

After all, it only takes one week in pro golf for a player’s life to be transformed.

“I think it is a great opportunity for players,” said India’s 26-year-old Shubhankar Sharma, who holds two victories on the DP World Tour and finished 29th in the Race to Dubai ranking last season. “Getting onto the PGA Tour has been the dream for most players. It is the biggest Tour in the world, so this alliance between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour could be a huge game changer.”

China already has Marty Dou and Carl Yuan plying their trade full-time on the PGA Tour after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour in the U.S., and countrymen Li Haotong and Wu Ashun are hoping to join them via the DP World Tour route. In 2018, Li finished ninth in the Race to Dubai ranking and holds three career wins on the DP World Tour.

“This year, a lot of players will target for that, including me,” said the 37-year-old Wu, who is competing in Singapore this week alongside Li. “I have a chance. I have been doing well and I trained well in the off-season,” added the four-time DP World Tour winner as he seeks to emulate countrymen Zhang and Liang Wen-chong — who both won in Singapore previously.

With other Strategic Alliances forged recently between the DP World Tour/PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and PGA of Australia, players from the various domestic circuits will now enjoy various pathways onto the DP World Tour, and subsequently have a legitimate chance to get onto the PGA Tour so long as they can perform at the highest level.

Kiradech, who was once ranked as high as 29th in the world, plans to maintain Bangkok as his home base as he seeks to regain his best form. During his five-year stint in the US, the amiable Thai had a tough time adjusting to life away being from his family. “Staying at home now, it’s amazing. I’ve got family around me all the time … it’s our culture, we stick together, eating, spending time together and staying in the same area. I can also spend more time with my cars,” said Kiradech, a well-known lover of fast cars.

With the Thailand Classic being played at Amata Spring Country Club from Feb 16 to 19, the burly Thai, who was once dubbed Asia’s John Daly for his grip it-and-rip it style of play, hopes to get back onto the winning trail at his home course. “I’m looking forward to playing in my own country as there will be a lot of support from fans and family members,” he said.

Sharma hopes to see more Indian golfers joining him on the DP World Tour after compatriot Manu Gandas become the first PGTI player to earn a tour card through the new alliance, which benefits include the launch of two new Challenge Tour events in India along with the staging of the Hero Indian Open later this month. “The DP World Tour’s alliance with the Indian (PGTI) Tour for the winner of the Order of Merit could be a game changer. There will also be spots in Qualifying School. This means over the next two to three years, we will have more Indians with a card on the DP World Tour,” said Sharma.

Similarly for Malaysia’s Gavin Green, the prospects of fighting for a PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour is enticing, especially with a great opportunity to shine in the Asian Swing events. After the three legs, the DP World Tour will return to the Far East once more in late April with new tournaments being played in Japan and Korea.

“It’s a great motivation and definitely something to play for. Being in Asia, it’s like going back to my roots. Being this close to home, I feel comfortable. I’m still working on my game and some things have yet to click, but I’m working hard for these next three events. It’ll be nice give myself a chance.”

 

--

Note: The writer is senior director, marketing and communications — APAC for the PGA Tour and is based in Kuala Lumpur.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Board to take up sked

PBA Board to take up sked

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors convenes today to discuss the opening of the 48th season with commissioner Willie Marcial reporting...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group's young guns soak up experience in Dubai stint

Strong Group's young guns soak up experience in Dubai stint

1 day ago
Strong Group may have fallen short of its goal in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship in Dubai but the young...
Sports
fbtw

Unafraid of critics

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
National women’s volleyball coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito has named the 17-strong pool to train for the SEA Games in Cambodia on May 5 to 17 and curiously, none of his players on the Akari squad is in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai Sotto signs with Japan B. League's Hiroshima Dragonflies

Kai Sotto signs with Japan B. League's Hiroshima Dragonflies

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 minutes ago
After parting ways with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Kai Sotto is set to take his act...
Sports
fbtw
Mindoro tabs Denise Sy as No.1 pick in PCAP draft

Mindoro tabs Denise Sy as No.1 pick in PCAP draft

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
This could be the start of something good for the Mindoro Tamaraws.
Sports
fbtw
Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving was welcomed to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as the Texas team and the Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

1 hour ago
Phoenix Suns president and chief executive Jason Rowley has resigned after a report into workplace misconduct allegations...
Sports
fbtw
NBA, union delay opt-out contract deadline to March 31

NBA, union delay opt-out contract deadline to March 31

2 hours ago
The NBA and its players union announced they have extended the early opt-out contract deadline on their current deal from...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with