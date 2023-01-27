^

Sports

Gilas women's Animam bound for France on pro contract

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 7:41pm
Gilas women's Animam bound for France on pro contract
Jack Animam
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women's Jack Animam kick-starts her return to action after recovering from an ACL injury as she heads to France to play professionally in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball.

Animam posted on her Instagram story Friday evening to confirm the news. The video shows Animam at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport before she flies to France.

"It's official. Your girl is going to play in France," she exclaimed.

The former UAAP star admitted that there were "many scares" for her second pro stint in Europe, but she eventually was able to hurdle them to ink the deal.

"Grabe, too many scares for this to happen but sabi nga ni Lord, when the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen and this is it." she said.

Animam played with Radni?ki Kragujevac in Serbia back in 2021 before suffering the ACL injury during a warm-up in one of their games.

The five-time UAAP champion was the first homegrown Filipino — man or woman — to sign a pro contract in Europe. Juan Gomez de Liano joins her as he plays in Lithuania in that elite list.

According to local 3x3 tournament Manila Hustle 3x3, where Animam was supposed to play, the former NU standout will play for Toulouse Metropole Basket.

An official announcement from the team has yet to be posted.

Animam has long been a stalwart for the Gilas Pilipinas women's national team and is a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, winning both the 5-on-5 and 3x3 titles in Manila.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tsitsipas in dreamland after reaching Australian Open final

Tsitsipas in dreamland after reaching Australian Open final

5 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas won an Australian Open semifinal on his fourth attempt Friday, battling into the decider at Melbourne Park...
Sports
fbtw
Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest

Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest

8 hours ago
Clark Torrente beat the buzzer with a “Hail Mary” shot and the Senate Defenders kept their unblemished record...
Sports
fbtw
As World Cup draws near, Stajcic delighted to see Filipinas play in clubs

As World Cup draws near, Stajcic delighted to see Filipinas play in clubs

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Since qualifying for the elite tournament in January 2022, more than 10 members of the national team are now part of a club...
Sports
fbtw
POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians

POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino made this possible after he recently forged a partnership with the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Avaricio, Constantino clinch Thai LPGA cards

Avaricio, Constantino clinch Thai LPGA cards

By Jan Veran | 49 minutes ago
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino posted contrasting starts but produced the same results, ending up tied at 13th with...
Sports
fbtw
Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
After a tough balancing act during their first season in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Toledo...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

8 hours ago
New York's Julius Randle scored 37 points Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the Knicks handed the NBA-leading Celtics a third...
Sports
fbtw
SBP: Women&rsquo;s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

SBP: Women’s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Slated to happen on February 4 and 5 at Robinsons Magnolia, Gilas women 3x3 mainstays Trina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos, and...
Sports
fbtw
Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Franklin, who is already Converge's second import of the conference, played aggressively as he forced the issue inside and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with