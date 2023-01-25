^

Sports

Alex Eala promises to be 'better and stronger' after early Australian Open exit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 9:23am
Alex Eala promises to be 'better and stronger' after early Australian Open exit
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is looking to raise the bar in her career after playing in her first-ever professional grand slam qualifiers as she saw action in Melbourne for the qualifying tournament of the Australian Open.

Though falling short of the chance to qualify to the main draw after falling to Japan's Misaki Doi in her opening match in the qualifiers, the 17-year-old gained immense experience in her young career.

A former Girls' Doubles champion in the Australian Open, Eala opened up about how it felt to test her wares against the seasoned pros in the Grand Slam.

"Of course, it's different coming into the slams as a professional. That was my first time so I really didn't know what to expect," Eala told PlayitrightTV's Dyan Castillejo in an interview.

"It was all a very big learning process for me. In that match especially [against Doi], I had a lot to take away," she added.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar relished being able to go toe-to-toe with Doi, who is much older and formerly ranked 30th in the WTA rankings.

Even in her young age, Eala was able to bring much to the table as well against the veteran.

"She is very experienced, she was a former Top 30. So I didn't come into the match expecting an easy fight and she didn't give me an easy fight at all," Eala quipped.

"I think I gave her a run for her money," she added.

With the Grand Slam now in her rear view mirror, Eala now shifts her focus to bouncing back in her next tournament. After spending some time in Manila for training and reconnecting with her family, the three-time Southeast Asian Games medalist is headed to Thailand to compete in the WTA 250 Thailand Open in Hua Hin.

There, she expects to return to her winning ways and begin her bounce back from the Aussie Open.

"I'll be back soon and better and stronger," said Eala.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw

Will Simmons deliver?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s a lot of hype surrounding Jonathon Simmons’ PBA debut with the NLEX Road Warriors against Blackwater in the Governors Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group heads to Dubai hoops joust sans Kouame

Strong Group heads to Dubai hoops joust sans Kouame

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Strong Group will face a daunting task without anchor Ange Kouame following his sickness ahead of the team's campaign in the...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers trade for Japan star Rui Hachimura

Lakers trade for Japan star Rui Hachimura

1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Japanese international Rui Hachimura in a deal that sends guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple...
Sports
fbtw

Twist of fate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Topex Robinson’s recent decision to leave Phoenix in the PBA without an offer for another job wasn’t his first leap of faith. When his Purefoods contract expired in 2009, Robinson left for the US and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, for their part, broke a three-game slump with a 72-67 win over the KCC Egis at Jeonju Gy...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic is no 'villain' &mdash; took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

Djokovic is no 'villain' — took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

1 hour ago
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and...
Sports
fbtw
Rybakina blasts past Ostapenko; Khachanov rolls over Korda

Rybakina blasts past Ostapenko; Khachanov rolls over Korda

11 hours ago
Big-serving Elena Rybakina blasted her way into the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday, while Karen Khachanov followed...
Sports
fbtw
Magic snap Celtics win streak

Magic snap Celtics win streak

11 hours ago
No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero scored 23 points as the Orlando Magic ended the injury-depleted Boston Celtics’ nine-game...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with