^

Sports

Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 1:47pm
Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

MANILA, Philippines — MPBL teams Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal dominated just as expected, but it was celebrity baller Gerald Anderson who stole the spotlight on opening night of the Cocogen Ballout Hoops Founder’s Cup Season 2 at the Marikina Sports Center.

A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a solid ball player as he keyed KalosPh’s 102-93 triumph over M7-RPBY Dental Clinic, in the main game.

Anderson and fellow MPBL guard Genmar Bragais terrorized their counterparts in their backcourt duel.

Bragais led the way with 24 points while also pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Another KalosPh player ended up in double figures, Brylle Meca, who contributed 14 markers.

But while Anderson was the star of the show, teams of Marikiana and Xentro Mall were able to outclass their respective opponents.

The home team Shoelanders walloped Antipolo City, 99-80, and the Golden Coolers ripped One4BF, 88-72.

Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal were handled by second generation coaches.

Coached by long-time mentor Elvis Tolentino, son of multi-titled collegiate coach Ato Tolentino, Marikina banked on Jason Opiso ad three other players who tallied double figures.   

Opiso came away with a solid game of 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Ralph Vincent Robin, a standout from Emilio Aguinaldo College, contributed 16 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists, while Felipe Chavez added 13 and Raymond Casajeros chipped in 10.

Xentro Mall, coached by Jonathan Banal, and son of another multi-titled collegiate coach Koy Banal, got balance production from his crew.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dream comes true

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Topex Robinson waxed emotional as he was introduced by De La Salle University president Br. Bernie Oca to the Archers as the new men’s basketball coach at the gym on the ninth floor of the Razon Building behind...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 36ers fought back from 11 points down in the final salvo to get within two points, 87-89, off of an Antonius Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw
Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

4 hours ago
Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports...
Sports
fbtw

World’s best cockfighters in town for Slasher Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The best of the best in the world of cockfighting assembles once again at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of rising as king of the 2023 World Slasher Cup on Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Undermanned Celtics win 9th straight, Edwards' 44 tows Wolves past Rockets

Undermanned Celtics win 9th straight, Edwards' 44 tows Wolves past Rockets

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite missing Jayson Tatum, and seeing Marcus Smart off late in the first half, the league-best Celtics pulled off the win...
Sports
fbtw
Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

2 hours ago
Cabuyao joined early qualifier and top seed Data Force San Pedro in securing the other outright semifinals berth.
Sports
fbtw
TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

3 hours ago
Featuring an elite cast made up of past winners and/or the Top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit, the blue-ribbon...
Sports
fbtw
Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

3 hours ago
Baisa proved his exploits in Iloilo last week were no fluke, blasting his way to the 16-U finals with shutout wins over John...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

4 hours ago
With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with