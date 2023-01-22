Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

MANILA, Philippines — MPBL teams Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal dominated just as expected, but it was celebrity baller Gerald Anderson who stole the spotlight on opening night of the Cocogen Ballout Hoops Founder’s Cup Season 2 at the Marikina Sports Center.

A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a solid ball player as he keyed KalosPh’s 102-93 triumph over M7-RPBY Dental Clinic, in the main game.

Anderson and fellow MPBL guard Genmar Bragais terrorized their counterparts in their backcourt duel.

Bragais led the way with 24 points while also pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Another KalosPh player ended up in double figures, Brylle Meca, who contributed 14 markers.

But while Anderson was the star of the show, teams of Marikiana and Xentro Mall were able to outclass their respective opponents.

The home team Shoelanders walloped Antipolo City, 99-80, and the Golden Coolers ripped One4BF, 88-72.

Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal were handled by second generation coaches.

Coached by long-time mentor Elvis Tolentino, son of multi-titled collegiate coach Ato Tolentino, Marikina banked on Jason Opiso ad three other players who tallied double figures.

Opiso came away with a solid game of 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Ralph Vincent Robin, a standout from Emilio Aguinaldo College, contributed 16 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists, while Felipe Chavez added 13 and Raymond Casajeros chipped in 10.

Xentro Mall, coached by Jonathan Banal, and son of another multi-titled collegiate coach Koy Banal, got balance production from his crew.