Thailand, Vietnam have backs to the wall in Mitsubishi Cup semis

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 4:43pm
Thailand, Vietnam have backs to the wall in Mitsubishi Cup semis
Malaysia's Darren Lock (L) fights for the ball with Thailand's Kritsada Kaman (R) during the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 semi-final football match between Malaysia and Thailand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on January 7, 2023.
MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Following the first leg of the semifinals of the 2022-23 Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the second seeds — Indonesia and Malaysia — have a chance to upset the top seeds – Thailand and Vietnam — to enter the finals. 

Indonesia held Vietnam to a scoreless draw at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium while Malaysia held serve at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, to defeat Thailand, 1-nil.

It was the first time in this tournament where Thailand was held scoreless. As for Vietnam, they were shut out by Singapore in their final group stage match in a scoreless affair.

Now, for the first time since the 2002 edition of the Asean Football Championships, both second seeds have a chance to enter the finals.

During the 2002 staging, both Indonesia and Thailand finished second in their group to Vietnam and Malaysia respectively. But in the semifinals, the second seeded squads overcame the top dogs to barge into the finals where Thailand prevailed for their third title. 

The good news for both Thailand and Vietnam is they are returning home where they have been impervious to upsets.

The second leg will be played on Monday, January 9 with Thailand and Malaysia meeting up at the Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok while Vietnam and Indonesia clash at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam. 

Of the four squads left in the tournament, it is only Indonesia that has yet to win an AFF Championship. 

The Merah Putih have been to the finals five times but have come away bridesmaids each time.

The Indonesians, who are coached by Korean Shin Tae-yong, hope to break the curse this time around. But they have to dispatch Vietnam on their home field where they are tough to beat. 

Since 2022, Vietnam are 7-1 when playing at home.

Thailand on the other hand are 7-1-3 at home since 2022.

ASEAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION

