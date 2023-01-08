^

Sports

ECHO denies Malaysia a reverse sweep, proceeds to the Upper Bracket Semis

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 10:33am
ECHO denies Malaysia a reverse sweep, proceeds to the Upper Bracket Semis
ECHO Philippines celebrates a win at the Knockout Stages of the M4 World Champions at the Indoor Stadium Senayan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Michelle Lojo for Philstar.com

JAKARTA, Indonesia — ECHO Philippines outlasted Malaysia champions Team HAQ, 3-2, during the first day of the Knockout Stages of the M4 World Champions at the Indoor Stadium Senayan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ECHO ended a tight Game One with a split push which distracted the Malaysian champions as gold laner Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales once again orchestrated a backdoor ending to put a nail to the 24 minute match.

The second game saw the Orcas dispatch their opponents in just under 13 minutes, splitting the map and dismantling Team HAQ's heroes one by one to propel them to match point.

Team HAQ however managed to dismantle the strategies of the Filipinos, focusing on getting turrets instead of engaging in team fights to equalize, 2-2,  and force a decider.

With the series reduced to a winner-take-all, ECHO's mid-laner Alston "Sanji" Pabico carried the game with key pick-offs scoring the game MVP and propelling the Orcas to the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals.

Speaking of their back to back losses, the team did not expect that it would be a sweep but they did not think it would go to a decider. "Hindi po talaga siguro para sa amin yung Game Three [and four] pero para sa amin yung upper bracket," lamented Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

Asked if their opponents made any mistakes in the decider, Gonzales commended the play of Team HAQ. "They didn't do anything wrong, we were just in the zone. [It was] like we [were] more focused in Game Five." he said.

In the earlier Upper Bracket match, Filipino Jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda with the rest of Indonesia's ONIC Esports swept dark horse Falcon Esports of Myanmar under the helm of Filipino coach Steve "Dale" Vitug. The Burmese team had ended the group stages at top spot after beating defending champions Blacklist International twice, but were unable to do anything against the Indonesian champions.

ECHO Philippines will face Rayosdelsol and Miranda and the rest of ONIC Esports at the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals on January 12 at 7 pm, Manila time.

E-SPORTS

E-SPORTS TOURNAMENT

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Magsanoc named UAAP commissioner

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ronnie Magsanoc will serve as the new UAAP basketball commissioner, taking over from newly-minted Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala braces for pro debut at Australian Open

Alex Eala braces for pro debut at Australian Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
It’s the same venue but definitely a whole different atmosphere for Alex Eala as she marks her return to the Australian...
Sports
fbtw

Kobey with a Y

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Kobey Lam was Bay Area’s man of the moment in the Dragons’ 94-86 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the MOA Arena last Friday.
Sports
fbtw

Jerusalem nails WBO title in Osaka

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Melvin Jerusalem stepped into enemy’s territory and scored a stunning second-round knockout against Masataka Taniguchi yesterday to snatch the World Boxing Organization minimumweight crown at the EDION Arena...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Melvin Jerusalem gave Philippine boxing a rousing start to the year with an impressive second-round knockout over Masataka...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seesaw battle in higher gear

Seesaw battle in higher gear

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It’s been practically a seesaw battle in the explosive PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals so far with Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem never expected KO win

Jerusalem never expected KO win

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem was as shocked as defending WBO minimumweight champion Masataka Taniguchi when he scored a TKO win with a...
Sports
fbtw
Eala keeps fingers crossed in Melbourne

Eala keeps fingers crossed in Melbourne

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
It’s the same venue but definitely a whole different atmosphere for Alex Eala as she marks her return to the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi ties for 12th in Florida

Malixi ties for 12th in Florida

12 hours ago
Rianne Malixi waged an early charge but hobbled at the finish, ending up with a 70 for a share of 12th in the Women’s...
Sports
fbtw

Nets back in groove; Lakers win 4th straight

12 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Kyrie Irving turned it on late in the game as the Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-102, on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with