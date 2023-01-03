^

Sports

ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 9:40am
ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage
ECHO will next face Middle East and North Africa champions Occupy Thrones on January 4 at 4 p.m. (Manila time) and Singapore champions RSG at 6 p.m.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO Philippines opened its M4 World Championship campaign at Jakarta, Indonesia with a win over hometown powerhouse RRQ Hoshi, 18-7.

ECHO missed a key figure in its world stage debut. Tristan "YAWI" Cabrea was not present, and in the roamer role was Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, which as Coach Archie “Tictac” Reyes explained in the post-match conference, was a team decision and that they were focused on the tournament. 

Cabrea is currently facing cheating allegations after screenshots of supposed messages from the ECHO roamer to another player's partner were posted on social media Monday. Cabrea was previously linked to volleyball player Jen Nierva of National University.

But even with one of ECHO's key players missing, the Orcas controlled the map throughout the 18-minute, 37-second match thanks to Dela Cruz's 14 kill assists and the MVP heroics of Alston “Sanji” Pabico, who finished the game with eight kills and an 89% kill participation.

In the post-match conference, Reyes expressed delight with the win, especially since at the helm of RRQ was former ECHO head coach, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado. Back when Bocado left for Indonesia, the team and their former coach had promised that they would see each other again on the world stage.

"Masaya kami na nanalo pero group stages pa lang syempre dapat di magpakampante," shared Reyes.

ECHO will next face Middle East and North Africa champions Occupy Thrones on January 4 at 4 p.m. (Manila time) and Singapore champions RSG at 6 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Nine months to the 2023 FIBA World Cup proper, Chot Reyes is now to focus solely on Gilas Pilipinas, leaving the coaching...
Sports
fbtw

Top 10 sports stories of 2022

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Let’s relive the big moments of Philippine sports in 2022. Here are the top 10 sports stories of the year just ended.
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar, Gozum beef up Strong Group in Dubai hoops tourney

Baltazar, Gozum beef up Strong Group in Dubai hoops tourney

19 hours ago
Justine Baltazar and Will Gozum have been added to the roster of Strong Group-Philippines that will see action in the Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage

ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
ECHO Philippines opened its M4 World Championship campaign at Jakarta, Indonesia with a win over hometown powerhouse RRQ Hoshi,...
Sports
fbtw
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

2 hours ago
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NFL game halted after player collapses on field

NFL game halted after player collapses on field

1 hour ago
The Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended...
Sports
fbtw
Top Zamboanga athletes back Valientes in ABL Invitational campaign

Top Zamboanga athletes back Valientes in ABL Invitational campaign

2 hours ago
Top Zamboangueño athletes have united to fully support the campaign of their hometown squad Zamboanga Valientes in...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is starting to take the boxing exhibition business seriously.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial&rsquo;s New Year wishes

Marcial’s New Year wishes

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday his three wishes for the New Year are for the Philippines to regain the gold...
Sports
fbtw

Puentevella: We shall deliver again

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to qualify not just one but three or four weightlifters to next year’s Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with