After one-and-done stint with UP, Galinato eyes PBA

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American bruiser Henry Galinato is eyeing a spot in a PBA team's roster after his one year career in the UAAP with the UP Fighting Maroons.

Having been a role player for the UAAP Season 85 runners-up, Galinato said that though he had yet to show his "full potential", he was able to show enough of his wares.

"I didn't start the best, but I felt like throughout the whole season, I just needed confidence and encouragement from my teammates. The Ateneo game in the first round really helped and it just kept building and building, but overall I felt like I played pretty decent," said Galinato.

"I'm pretty happy, I love the UP community and I'm just happy to have played for this team... I don't think I fully have shown my full potential. Really excited for the future," he added.

Galinato is open to playing anywhere, and plans to listen to all sides on where he'll head after UP. But Galinato expressed desire to stay in the Philippines.

"I'm gonna entertain anything but I'd love to play in the PBA," he said.

As for any feelers this early, Galinato said that there wasn't much buzz yet.

"Not that I know right now," he said after UP's Game Three loss to Ateneo.

The Fil-Am prospect also said he will look to bring more to the table when he shifts to the pros.

"I feel like you can expect more. I feel like I should be in better shape," he said.