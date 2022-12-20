Tamayo undecided on returning to UP amid overseas offers

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Tamayo's future with the UP Fighting Maroons remains in the balance as of now, after the Diliman-based squad fell short of back-to-back UAAP titles with a loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game Three of UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals.

With offers from overseas clubs, particularly from the KBL's Seoul Samsung Thunders, Tamayo remains undecided on whether to pursue a pro career or stay in Diliman for another crack at a UAAP championship.

But as the long UAAP season drew to a close for Tamayo and the UP men's basketball team, the sophomore big man is looking to recover for a while before making his decision.

"Sa ngayon, ‘di ko pa iniisip yun. I'll take some rest first and think about it, be ready whatever opportunity comes," said Tamayo.

But regardless of where he ends up, Tamayo made a promise to regain his bearings after falling short of his goal this time around.

"I'll come back stronger next season, I'll come back better," said Tamayo.

It can be recalled that Tamayo has been playing hurt for most of the UAAP season as nagging injuries bugged the Mythical Team member throughout the tournament.

Tamayo, though, continued to be a pillar for the Fighting Maroons, and the possibility of missing the big man from next season forward will definitely be a big blow for UP's bid for another title.