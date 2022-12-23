^

Sports

Cansino hopes to help UP get back on top in UAAP Season 86

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 9:59am
Cansino hopes to help UP get back on top in UAAP Season 86
CJ Cansino (right)
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Cansino was forced to watch from the sidelines in UAAP Season 85 due to injury, as the UP Fighting Maroons failed to defend their title against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Having yet to fully recover from the ACL injury he suffered in last season's finals, Cansino couldn't do anything but offer words of support to his teammates on the bench each time they were down.

But looking forward to next year, when UAAP men's hoops returns, Cansino will finally be able to return to action and play out his final year for the Fighting Maroons.

Carrying the burden of finishing second this time around, Cansino hopes it's enough to push them to bounce back and regain the championship next season.

"Siyempre masakit kasi Finals, pero ganyan talaga yung buhay." Cansino said of UP's loss in Game Three last Monday.

"Siguro, dagdag motivation din yun para makabawi kami for the next season and I hope madala ko kung ano man 'yung pwede kong maitulong next season." he added.

Cansino's return will be good for the Fighting Maroons, who will now be missing the services of Zavier Lucero, who has used up his eligibility in the UAAP.

A veteran in the league, Cansino also expressed trust in the other members of the team to hopefully fill the void left by Lucero and the other seniors who have graduated.

"Sobrang tiwala ko sa teammates ko na alam nila yung kaya nilang gawin. Kaya nilang punan yung kulang sa amin for the next season," said Cansino.

"I hope magkaroon kami ng successful na season," he added.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Former world champion John Riel Casimero has been declared winner by knockout in his controversial fight with Japanese Ryo...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Am basketball player held for fake passport

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has arrested Filipino-American professional basketball player Avery Roberto Scharer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after he allegedly attempted to sneak into the country using...
Sports
fbtw
Olsen Racela steps down as FEU coach

Olsen Racela steps down as FEU coach

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Racela held the head coaching reigns since UAAP Season 80, leading the team to four UAAP Final Four appearances in the last...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s more than a PBA Finale &nbsp;

It’s more than a PBA Finale  

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
With a foreign power on the opposing end, Barangay Ginebra’s foray in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals takes...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Baldwin advocates for Andrade in pro career

Ateneo's Baldwin advocates for Andrade in pro career

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Dave Ildefonoso, Ange Kouame, and BJ Andrade all played their final games in the Ateneo uniform as they are now set to take...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CAVS tough at home, beat

CAVS tough at home, beat

11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season high 45 points and grabbed 14 rebounds but couldn’t stop his Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw

MVPSF firm on mission to develop elite bets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
From all-out support to Filipino athletes to hosting local and international events, and building more sports centers, the MVP Sports Foundation stayed the course and even went extra mile for the booming Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Moroccans celebrate WC semifinal finish

Moroccans celebrate WC semifinal finish

11 hours ago
Tens of thousands of Moroccans thronged the capital on Tuesday to welcome home their national football team, the first Arab...
Sports
fbtw
RSA backs young, promising golfers&nbsp;

RSA backs young, promising golfers 

11 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. head honcho Ramon S. Ang, the supercompetitive and successful owner of PBA teams San Miguel Beer, Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla rules Naga Open for 3rd straight crown

Arcilla rules Naga Open for 3rd straight crown

11 hours ago
Overpowered by Jan Godfrey Seno in the early going, Johnny Arcilla used his veteran smarts to repel his younger rival in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with