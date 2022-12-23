Cansino hopes to help UP get back on top in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Cansino was forced to watch from the sidelines in UAAP Season 85 due to injury, as the UP Fighting Maroons failed to defend their title against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Having yet to fully recover from the ACL injury he suffered in last season's finals, Cansino couldn't do anything but offer words of support to his teammates on the bench each time they were down.

But looking forward to next year, when UAAP men's hoops returns, Cansino will finally be able to return to action and play out his final year for the Fighting Maroons.

Carrying the burden of finishing second this time around, Cansino hopes it's enough to push them to bounce back and regain the championship next season.

"Siyempre masakit kasi Finals, pero ganyan talaga yung buhay." Cansino said of UP's loss in Game Three last Monday.

"Siguro, dagdag motivation din yun para makabawi kami for the next season and I hope madala ko kung ano man 'yung pwede kong maitulong next season." he added.

Cansino's return will be good for the Fighting Maroons, who will now be missing the services of Zavier Lucero, who has used up his eligibility in the UAAP.

A veteran in the league, Cansino also expressed trust in the other members of the team to hopefully fill the void left by Lucero and the other seniors who have graduated.

"Sobrang tiwala ko sa teammates ko na alam nila yung kaya nilang gawin. Kaya nilang punan yung kulang sa amin for the next season," said Cansino.

"I hope magkaroon kami ng successful na season," he added.