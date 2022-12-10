Cars staked for aces in Southwoodsâ€™ Chairmanâ€™s Cup

Cars staked for aces in Southwoods’ Chairman’s Cup

MANILA, Philippines — A brand new pair of Mitsubishi Strada and Expander will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in the 2022 Chairman’s Charity Cup, which gets going on December 16 to 17 at the Manila Southwoods’ Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Gran Sportivo is also putting up a golf cart while Newport World Resorts is offering villa accommodation with food & beverages for 10 pax for aces on designated holes in the two-day event marking its return as Southwoods’ premier Members and Sponsors tournament after the pandemic.

The Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel is also staking a four-night Southeast Asia cruise for two, including of round-trip Manila-Singapore-Manila tickets for hole-in-one feats in the tournament backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co.

The Mitsubishi’s Xpander, Royal Caribbean’s Southeast Asia cruise and Newport World Resorts’ villa accommodation will be raffled off if no one scores an ace.

Registration is ongoing with fees at P5,000 + VAT, inclusive of giveaways, breakfast, awards lunch and raffle prizes. Other sponsors may contact Manila Southwoods on (046) 419-8190 or (02) 8779-5590.

A field of 200 players each day will slug it out for top honors in various divisions in shotgun starts, including the overall gross in the men’s, ladies’ and senior’s divisions with titles to be disputed under the Individual Net Stableford Points for Members. The System 36 format will be applied in the Sponsors division.

The club also said the face-to-face awards rites will return and raffle program will be held at the Southwoods Veranda over a gala luncheon following the lifting of health restrictions.

Meanwhile, Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. heads the Gold sponsors list while the Silver backers are Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki Clubfitter.

Making up the Bronze sponsors list are BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc.;

Mr. Freeze Tube Ice, Inc., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, RFM Corp., Smart Probe, Sojitz FUSO Phils. Corp., Stelsen Integrated Systems, Inc., The Manor & Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Timecargo Logistics Corp., Tri-Frame, Inc. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency, Inc.