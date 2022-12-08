Gutang's Changwon foils Belangel, Daegu in KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers bested SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 86-76, in the 2022-23 KBL season at the Changwon Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Gutang finished with 13 points, four assists and one rebound to help his team to back-to-back wins.

Assem Marei paced Changwon with 26 points, 13 boards and three steals as the LG Sakers improve to 10-8 for the year.

Meanwhile, Daegu's Filipino reinforcement Belangel recorded seven points, three steals and two dimes as Daegu's win streak was snapped at four contests.

Lee Dae-heon led the Pegasus in the losing effort with 14 points and five rebounds. Reinforcements Murphy Holloway and Youssou Ndoye chipped in 12 markers each.

Daegu slid to 7-10 for the season.