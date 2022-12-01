^

Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle — B. League

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 3:46pm
Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle â€” B. League
Thirdy Ravena
MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena's 22-point outing off of the bench was not enough for the San-En NeoPhoenix as they fell to the SunRockers Shibuya, 87-82, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Sumida-ku City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Ravena, who also shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the field, could not stop the NeoPhoenix from skidding to their third straight loss. 

He also added seven boards, five assists and three steals as San-En fell to an 8-6 record.

His brother, Kiefer, sat out his second straight game as he nurses a foot injury. The Shiga Lakes fell to their 10th straight defeat as they fell to a 2-12 card, losing 67-62 to tha Osaka Evessa.

Matthew Wright also couldn't help the Kyoto Hannaryz to victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 81-74.

Wright went 3-of-9 from deep for 13 points, to go along with six assists and four rebounds in Kyoto's third straight loss.

Jarrod Uthoff paced Hannaryz in the losing effort with 27 points and 13 boards. Kyoto fell to 6-8.

Justine Baltazar rode the bench in the Dragonflies' third straight win as they rose to 11-3.

Elsewhere, Bobby Ray Parks was limited to just five points, a rebound, an assist and a steal as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 70-66.

Nagoya dropped to 10-4 while Ryukyu, whose Filipino import Jay Washington picked up a Did Not Play, improved to 11-3.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, sat out his third straight game due to a sprained ankle as the Levanga Hokkaido fell to Chiba Jets, 88-77.

Hokkaido has lost back-to-back games and slid to 4-10.

Over in second division, Rising Zephyr Fukuoka dropped both of their games against the Kumamoto Volters.

Greg Slaughter chipped in four points, and two boards in nine minutes of action in its first 81-79 loss on Monday, then rode the bench in their 74-55 blowout loss on Tuesday.

Rizing Zephyr dropped to an 8-9 record.

