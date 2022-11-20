What to know about ONE Championship's return to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship is set for a comeback in Manila with a bang, staging the country's first-ever double-header card on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Singapore promotion's first live event since the pandemic began, ONE will be staging not one but two shows for Filipino fans.

As excitement fills the Philippine mixed martial arts community, here's everything fans need to know about ONE Fight Night 5 and ONE 164.

When will the event happen?

Both ONE Fight Night 5 and ONE 164 are set to kick off on December 3, Manila time, with Fight Night 4 starting things off in the morning.

Catered towards ONE's audience in the US, ONE Fight Night 5 will air primetime in North America on Amazon Prime Video on December 2.

Meanwhile, ONE 164, which will be the main show for Filipino fans, will begin in the evening — much like the previous shows of ONE in the Philippines pre-pandemic.

Are there separate tickets for the two cards?

Yes, sales for tickets for the two events will be separate.

But, fans can avail of bundle tickets for both events for a discounted price.

How can I watch?

Fans can either watch the action live in the venue or avail of the streaming options from ONE Championship.

Lead cards of both events are set to be streamed live on ONE Championship's YouTube account while the main card will be broadcasted on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

ONE Fight Night 5 will be available on Prime Video as well for fans in North America.

Local TV coverage can also be expected on channels like One Sports.

Who will feature in the cards?

ONE Fight Night 5 and ONE 164 will feature a flurry of Filipino fighters for the benefit of the home audience at MOA Arena.

In the morning show, Denice Zamboanga and Eduard Folayang banner the country in the card headlined by Reinier De Ridder's title defense of his Light Heavyweight World Championship against Anatoly Malykhin.

Both Zamboanga and Folayang feature in the lead card with Zamboanga opening the action against China's Lin Heqin in a women's atomweight contest.

Folayang, meanwhile, preludes the main card with a lightweight contest with Brazil's Edson Marques.

Filipino-American Jackie Buntan also faces Amber Kitchen in a strawweight Muay Thai bout in the card.

It's at ONE 164, though, that the action ramps up with a total of seven Filipino fighters on deck.

In the main event, it's Joshua Pacio defending his ONE strawweight belt against Jarred Brooks.

Also on the main card are Brandon Vera and Geje Eustaquio who face Amir Aliakbari and Hu Yong, respectively.

Jeremy Pacatiw opens the action for the main card against Tial Thang in a bantamweight contest.

The lead card, meanwhile, will feature an all-Filipino bout with the winner of ONE Warrior Series Philippines facing off against Drex Zamboanga.

Jenelyn Olsim kicks off ONE 164 hostilities in the against China's Meng Bo.