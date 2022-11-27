Cignal dispatches Creamline, nears PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers ramped up their bid for a finals slot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after drubbing the Creamline Cool Smashers, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Now ahead of the pack with a 2-0 slate, the HD Spikers all but assure themselves of a spot in the championship round with one game left in their semis schedule.

After losing a tightly contested opening set, the HD Spikers picked up steam in the late goings of Set 3 where they faced a 23-24 deficit.

But a service error from Jeanette Panaga opened the door for Tai Bierria to provide clutch makes for the HD Spikers. She scored three of the next four points for Cignal as they claimed the extended set, 28-26.

That seemed to swing all momentum to the side of the HD Spikers as they took a lead as big as eight points, 21-13, off of another Bierria point.

The lead helped Cignal cruise comfortably to the fourth set close out. Riri Meneses scored on a quick attack to seal the deal at match point, 25-18.

Cignal pounced on an error-prone Cool Smashers side who ended up with 33 errors while also taking care of business on their own with only 16 errors.

Bierria tied her conference high output with 21 points in the victory off of 17 attacks, three blocks, and one ace. She copped Player of the Game honors.

"I don't know, I just try to go out there and do my thing. I just think having a team like the team that I have makes it really easier to do my job, you know what I mean?" said Bierria after the game.

"Where I mess up, they pick me up. My weaknesses are their strengths so my performance is really an indication of the teamwork that we have and like the chemistry that we all share." she added.

Cignal will hope to clinch their finals berth when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.