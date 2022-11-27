^

Ateneo's Ildefonso relishes ending personal slump against UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 10:54am
Ateneo's Ildefonso relishes ending personal slump against UP
Dave Ildefonso (right)
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Dave Ildefonso finally found his groove against the UP Fighting Maroons in the Ateneo Blue Eagles' 75-67 victory in their penultimate game of eliminations in UAAP Season 85 on Saturday.

Since the finals last season, Ildefonso has been held in check by the defending champions. 

But Saturday's game, where Ildefonso finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, proved to be a different outcome for the second generation star.

"Syempre, it was a big confidence boost. Kasi pumapasok [yung mga tira] eh." said Ildefonso after the game.

"And you know, as you said, they've been defending me really well, especially in the finals. As hard it is to look back at it, my performance in the finals, I just try to keep my head down and just keep working, and just to try to get the shots that I can take." he added.

Ildefonso flashed his fine form especially in the third salvo when he matched UP's scoring output at 12 points.

Now heading into a crucial clash with the Adamson Soaring Falcons to hopefully clinch the top seed, Ildefonso says that this character building win over UP will help him and the rest of the Blue Eagles.

"This game is really gonna help me. And it's really gonna help the team." he said.

Ildefonso and the Blue Eagles wrap up eliminations against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Wednesday, November 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP
