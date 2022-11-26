^

Blue Eagles get back at Maroons to clinch UAAP semis bonus

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 9:40pm
Blue Eagles get back at Maroons to clinch UAAP semis bonus
Dave Ildefonso
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles exacted revenge over finals tormentors UP Fighting Maroons, 75-67, to clinch a twice-to-beat semis advantage in UAAP Season 85 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Dave Ildefonso, who matched UP's scoring output in the third salvo by himself, led the way for the Blue Eagles and helped them get a chance to finish the eliminations atop the standings.

The Katipunan-based squad can achieve this if they beat Adamson in their final game on Wednesday.

Ildefonso finished with 15 points and seven boards to cop Player of the Game Honors.

He hit a triple to cap off Ateneo's 15-0 run with 7:31 left in the game to put Ateneo up 11, 60-49.

The Blue Eagles ballooned their lead to as big as 13 markers off a Gab Gomez triple, 73-60, with 3:18 remaining.

Though huge plays by Carl Tamayo made things interesting as UP moved within six, 73-67, with 1:30 left, Ateneo clamped down on UP's gunners to hold on for the victory.

"Their effort in the second half, in the annals of my coaching time, that's as gutsy as it gets." said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin of his team's performance.

"And why? Because that's what UP demands. If you don't give that, they will run over you." he added.

Ange Kouame tallied a double-double of 14 points and 17 boards to aid Ateneo in the victory as they improved to 10-3.

Meanwhile, UP, which leaned on Tamayo's 20 points and 10 rebounds, finished the eliminations at 11-3. They also lost two of their last three games.

The Scores:

ATENEO 75 -- Ildefonso 15, Kouame 14, Padrigao 13, Andrade 8, Koon 7, Daves 6, Gomez 5, Ballungay 4, Lazaro 3, Chiu 0, Garcia 0.
UP 67 -- Tamayo 20, Alarcon 10, Cagulangan 9, Fortea 9, Diouf 7, Galinato 7, Spencer 5, Lucero 0, Abadiano 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 35-37, 53-49, 75-67.


