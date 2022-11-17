'Play the game like it is your last': James Younghusband tells Aboitiz Cup participants

MANILA, Philippines — Sunshine, hundreds of kids playing football. It was a bit of déjà vu for former Philippine Men’s Football National Team captain James Younghusband when he graced the opening of the 22nd Aboitiz Cup last weekend.

Younghusband, the older brother of Azkals teammate Phil, was with the Chelsea Football Club Youth Academy from 1997 to 2003, a path that eventually led him to return to his mother’s homeland starring not only for the Azkals but the Loyola Meralco Sparks, and the Davao Aguilas.

"This does bring back memories of being a kid," shared James of the sight of hundreds of kids who graced the opening day of the Aboitiz Cup in Lipa, Batangas.

"Those days were when you were learning the game and having fun, but also understanding that you have to put in a lot of work if you want to go up the football ladder."

Younghusband, three years removed from his last playing season, also imparted the same advice to the Aboitiz Cup participants.

"Enjoy playing, learning, and having fun and learning from losing," he said. "When you play football, you treat every game as if it is your last. I am not a very patient person but I had to learn that. It is all about development."

The last remark, Younghusband stressed upon.

"You have to learn from your mistakes and failure," he reiterated. "That is how you get better."

"However, you cannot do it on your own. Football is a team sport. And everything I experienced with the Azkals we did as a group. We did it as a team during the Miracle of Hanoi. We literally bled during that game and we worked hard (to elevate Philippine football to where it is today)."

The 22nd Aboitiz Cup runs from November 12 to December 10 with 14 age categories being played.

The Men’s Open defending champions Philippine Air Force are back and hoping to redeem themselves after losing to the Philippine Army in the recently concluded Armed Forces of the Philippines Olympics.

"More than competition, we are also placing emphasis on skills training for children and referees, but also for management sessions so people can develop their own football programs," added Aboitiz Cup tournament director Edwin Alobin.

"When you’re around for 22 years you are doing something right,” said Younghusband of the Aboitiz Cup. “We did that in Chelsea both in England and here in the Philippines. When you see all these kids playing, you not only get nostalgic, but you see how you want to help. And there is nothing like learning on the football pitch. You learn more than the game of football."