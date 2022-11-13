^

Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 4:23pm
Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban blew a solid frontside two-under card with a wobbly finish of 38 as he ended up with a two-over 72 and dropped to joint 48th in the third round of the International Series Egypt at the Madinaty Golf Club Saturday.

American Andy Ogletree came from behind to wrest a three-stroke lead with a scorching birdie-eagle windup at the par-70 course, finishing with a 65 and a 195 total and dislodging erstwhile leader Richard Lee, who birdied the last two holes to save a 69.

But the Canadian ace slipped to joint second at 138 with Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, who matched Ogletree’s five-under card to fuel his own title drive in the $2-million event of the LIV Golf-backed Asian Tour.

Quiban had earlier looked to be on his way to improving his joint 30th ranking after 36 after birdying Nos. 4 and 7. But he bogeyed the par-3 11th, dropped two strokes on No. 15 and never recovered, failing to get up-and-down in the next for that 72 and a 209, 14 strokes off the lead.

Angelo Que, meanwhile, bogeyed two of the first four holes and yielded another stroke on No. 11 against birdies on Nos. 5 and 13, his second straight 71 keeping the three-time Asian Tour winner at joint 61st at 211.

Miguel Tabuena also struggled early but birdied the last two holes to salvage a 72 although the ICTSI-backed two-time Philippine Open champion fell to a share of 66th at 212.

