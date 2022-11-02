Choco Mucho aims to tighten hold on semis spot vs Akari

In this July 28, 2022 file photo, Kat Tolentino (10) celebrates with teammates during their PVL Invitational Conference match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2:30 p.m. – Army vs Cignal

5:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho eyes to solidify its place in the magic four as it clashes with a desperate Akari that is fighting for dear life in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Thursday.

The Flying Titans kept their place in the top four despite falling to the pace-setting Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 29-27, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, last October 25 for the former’s second defeat in as many wins.

Coach Oliver Almadro’s charges could keep their place there if they could hurdle the Chargers, who are in dire need of a win following a 1-4 slate, in their encounter at 5:30 p.m.

Choco Mucho has been blowing hot and cold and its fate purely hangs on how its setters would perform as Almadro has been splitting minutes between Deanna Wong and Jem Ferrer.

Meanwhile, Cignal (1-2) and United Auctioneers Army (0-4) are out for nothing less than a win that should breathe life to their dying campaigns.

They face off at 2:30 p.m.

Both were coming off a stinging loss with the HD Spikers succumbing to the Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, last Oct. 22 in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and the Lady Troopers absorbing a heartbreaking 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18, 15-12 setback to the Crossovers Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.