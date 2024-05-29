Obiena hits snag, ends Ostrava tilt at 7th

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena couldn't catch a break as he finished the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic.

Obiena finished seventh in the competition after hurdling 5.52 meters.

He was not able to continue after the opening bar, as his pole broke.

Swedish star Mondo Duplantis reigned supreme in the tourney after notching a 6.00 mark.

France’s Ethan Cormont and Belgium’s Ben Broeders came up second and third, respectively, with 5.62 meters.

In a Facebook post, Obiena shared the past two weeks, which were riddled with “not so good things.”

He said that on May 19, his poles were not accepted as he flew from Los Angeles to Europe due to full cargo space, but two Filipinas helped him ship them to the manufacturer.

In the coming days, the travel of his poles saw a number of setbacks, as they were finally picked up on May 26.

“27th - everything went smoothly (or so I thought.) 28th- Game day! Broke my pole and only made my opening bar,” the Asian Games gold medalist bared on Facebook.

“Frustrating to say the least and very pissed at the whole debacle. Taking what positive I can take on this whole situation and thankfully it seems like I am in one piece,” he added.

He will next compete in the Oslo Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway on May 31 (Manila time.)

“We are still gonna give it a good go in the Bislett Games on the 30th. Let’s… go!!!!”