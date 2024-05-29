Jia Morado-De Guzman rallies Alas Pilipinas teammates to 'keep playing'

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman’s spirit was undeterred after the national team was relegated to the bronze medal match during the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup following a sweep loss against Kazakhstan at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

It was the Philippine spikers’ first loss of the tournament, following a Cinderella run in pool play that saw them sweep their four matches. Still in the running for a podium finish with the battle for bronze on Wednesday, the decorated setter wasn’t about to hang her head.

With a chance to give the country its first volleyball medal in years, De Guzman advised her teammates to keep pushing.

“Just keep playing. Just keep playing. Kahit anong mangyari, just keep playing. Manalo, matalo, may matutunan ka sa laro, may matututunan ka sa kalaban mo,” De Guzman said after the loss to Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan was on our level before, they just kept playing. Vietnam was in our level before, they just kept playing. So kami, ‘yun din ‘yung gagawin namin.”

Heading into the tournament, there were little to no expectations for Alas Pilipinas, with only days of preparation. But after showing their mettle in the group phase, the hosts were suddenly primed for a deep run.

Even as they missed out on a chance for the top prize, De Guzman continued to hope for the support of the Philippine volleyball community.

“Inaasahan namin na tuloy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung suporta para makalaro lang kami nang dire-diretso at maka-improve pa kami as a team,” said the veteran setter.

Heading into their final match against Australia, the eight-time PVL Best Setter had nothing but praise for her teammates, and she looked forward to bringing the same fight they’ve been showing all-tournament long in their last hurrah.

“Sobrang proud ko talaga sa team. Wala akong ibang words for it,” she said.

“Kasi ramdam ko na lumalaban kahit dehado kami, kahit naghahabol kami, kahit mabilis kaming napupuntusan ng Kazakhstan. Feel ko pa rin na gustong-gusto lumaban ng bawat isa sa amin whether inside the court or sa bench namin. Bukas, kailangang mas higitan pa namin.

Alas Pilipinas takes the court on the final day of the AVC Challenge Cup on Wednesday, May 29, at 4 p.m. in the battle for third against Australia.