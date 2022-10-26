^

UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 4:08pm
UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title
MANILA, Philippines — Chicago native Nikki Villasin has come home to the Philippines to help the UST Growling Tigresses compete for a long-awaited UAAP title.

A one-and-done Filipino-American prospect, Villasin finally showed her true potential when she uncorked a breakthrough performance in the Tigresses' final game of the first round in UAAP Season 85, where they faced the UP Fighting Maroons.

Last Saturday, Villasin posted 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in what has been her best showing so far for UST.

Having only been with the team for a short while, the 23-year-old says she's continuing to learn the game with her teammates and coaches.

"I actually had this conversation with my coaches," she said of her sub-par showing prior to their game against the Maroons.

"I felt like the first few games, I was kinda getting what I wanted and the other teams really scouted and they adjusted so it kinda forced me to like be in this other position to make my defense, give me my offense so I was kind of stagnant a little bit and I just kind of switched my mentality earlier this week," added Villasin.

A blue chip recruit for the Tigresses, Villasin looked to pace UST atop the league — and to finally pull them over the hump of powerhouse NU Lady Bulldogs.

With a sense of urgency, the guard knew she needed to step it up a notch.

"I was like, I can't finish the first round the way I've been playing so I'm just really happy my coaches have been on me, every day in fact, they are on me," she said.

Ong had nothing but praise for Villasin, as she touted her player to continue her rise.

"Nikki is very coachable, very hardworking that's why I don't have any problem with her, she's like really just adapting to the system and adjusting so as we go on the second round, hopefully she will pick up more better games than today," she said that weekend.

The Growling Tigresses face a tough test on Saturday, October 29, when they clash with the 5-2 DLSU Lady Archers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to open the second round of action.

