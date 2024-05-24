^

Zamboanga Valientes wallop Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 1:40pm
Peter Alfaro (15)
The Asian Tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- The Zamboanga Valientes blasted the Naic Aces, 113-89, to notch their first win in the second leg of The Asian Tournament Thursday in Passi, Iloilo.

Import Rickey Brice dominated from inside with 22 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks. He made nine of his 15 field goals as he flexed his muscles in the interior.

Zamboanga broke the game wide open as early as the second quarter, turning a 26-25 lead to a 55-40 advantage going into the half thanks to the Valientes’ strong play.

With the momentum clearly on their side, Zamboanga ran away with the big lead in the second half.

They outscored the Aces 36-23 in the third to breeze through to the finish line.

“We played as a team, we moved the ball, we definitely played defense. When we play together we can do anything if we put our minds to it,” Brice said after the game.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just one of us. It’s a team effort,” he added.

The Valientes will be facing the Macau Black Bears on Friday afternoon, eyeing a win to inch closer to a semifinals spot.

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
