Team Secret remains all-Filipino with addition of 2GE, Wild0reoo

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 11:27am
2GE (left) and Wild0reoos
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines – After two days of roster changes, Team Secret has ended speculations about its upcoming VCT Pacific Stage 2 campaign with the acquisition of James “2GE” Goopio and Brheyanne "Wild0reoo" Christ Reyes, along with the promotion of assistant coach Tim "dummy" Olson to head coach.

Goopio is not new to VCT Pacific, having been part of fellow franchise team RRQ since 2022 and part of the team's main roster during the 2023 season. He was relegated to substitute for 2024.

Reyes has been with Oasis Gaming, one of the country's top teams, since 2021 and was part of the roster that won the Predator League Philippines 2024.

Team Secret first made public its roster changes last May 21 when the Adobo Gang announced Noel "NDG" De Guia being moved to the reserve roster and Jim "Borkum" Timbreza departing the team. 

The following day, the team announced that it decided to let go of coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem and promoted Olson, a Filipino-American coach known for competing in multiple first-person shooting games, who had recently joined the team as an assistant coach at the beginning of May.

Many fans speculated that Team Secret is moving ahead from an all-FIlipino roster, and that a rehaul was probably in the future for the squad. But Team Secret ended those rumors Friday with two Filipino players joining the squad, remaining an all-local team.

 Team Secret will next see action in VCT Pacific Stage 2 on June 15.

