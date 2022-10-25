Navarro inks contract with NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas young gun Will Navarro is taking his act to the PBA after his aborted Korea stint.

Navarro, 25, signed a two-conference deal yesterday with NorthPort, coming on board the team that drafted him second overall in the 2021 special Gilas draft.

The 6-foot-6 Ateneo alumnus has served Gilas full-time since that selection, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13 appearances with the Nationals.

Navarro joined NorthPort a couple of months after failing to secure clearance from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The SBP, citing FIBA position, said Navarro has an “existing, legally binding contract” that prevents him from joining any team other than Gilas or NorthPort.