Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 4:09pm
The Philippine women's national football team
AFF / PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team has been drawn into Group A of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup happening in New Zealand and Australia next year.

In the official draw held in Auckland on Saturday, the Filipinas joined co-hosts New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland in their group — avoiding powerhouse and defending champions USA who are in Group E.

Also in Group E are the Netherlands and the Filipinas' fellow first-timer Vietnam. They will be joined by the Group A playoff winner of the inter-confederation playoff happening in February.

The World No. 53 Filipinas play Switzerland (World No. 21) first in Dunedin in their World Cup debut on July 21.

Next on deck are the Kiwis (World No. 22) in Wellington on July 26 while the Philippines will wrap up group play against 12th-ranked Norway in Auckland on the 30th.

The Filipinas will need to finish in the Top 2 of their group to move on to the knockout phase.

During their build-up to the World Cup, the Filipinas played an international friendly against the Football Ferns and narrowly lost, 1-2.

As for the other teams, Australia are in Group B with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada. Group C has Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan.

The England Lionesses are in Group D with Denmark and China. The Group B playoff winner will complete the group.

Group F will have the Group C playoff winner along with France, Jamaica and Brazil. Group G is comprised of Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

Finally, in Group H are Germany, Morocco, Colombia and South Korea.

