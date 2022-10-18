Zamboanga, Bacolod near MPBL semis berths

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines pounded Muntinlupa, 79-50, on Monday to move within a win of clinching a semifinal slot in the South Division of the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Earlier, Bacolod Bingo Plus met stiffer opposition before disposing of General Santos City, 81-77, in their own quarterfinal playoffs and also moved closer to the semifinal round.

Zamboanga, which emerged top qualifier in the South, and Bacolod try to cut short the best-of-three series on October 31 at the same venue.

With Muntinlupa hardly showing resistance, Zamboanga led from start to finish and surged beyond reach, 77-43, late in the fourth quarter.

Homegrown Choi Ignacio made 5-of-9 3-point attempts to pace Zamboanga with 15 points, followed by Jhaps Bautista with 11 points plus five rebounds.

Main man Jaycee Marcelino posted 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals while twin brother Jayvee added 10 points, eight assists and two rebounds for Zamboanga, which ruled the boards, 45-29.

Domark Matillano was the lone Muntinlupa Cager in double digits with 10.

Bacolod got 20 points and 22 rebounds from homegrown Jhan McHale Nermal and 20 points plus five rebounds from Alwyn Alday in avenging its elimination round 73-76 loss to GenSan.

Mark Yee contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds, Aaron Jeruta 12 points and six assists and homegrown Jermaer Cabanag 11 points and five rebounds.

GenSan drew 13 points from Cristopher Masaglang, 12 points and 10 rebounds from Christian Fajarito, 12 points from Nico Elorde and 10 points from Brian Wendel Hilario.

The MPBL playoffs continue on Tuesday with a double-header at the Ynares Center Arena in Pasig. Sarangani and Rizal clash at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Quezon City-Pasig encounter at 9 p.m.