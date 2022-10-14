^

Stajcic pleased with Filipinas' Costa Rica camp, eyes more improvement

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 1:53pm
Stajcic pleased with Filipinas' Costa Rica camp, eyes more improvement
Coach Alen Stajcic
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic expressed his satisfaction with the weeks-long camp of the team held in Costa Rica as part of their build-up for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

Highlighted by two international friendlies against hosts Costa Rica, which ended with one draw and one loss, the Filipinas continued to step up their game against a similarly Women's World Cup-bound team.

Having experienced Costa Rica as one of the more experienced football countries in the world, Stajcic underscored the importance of the camp.

"It's great experience to come to a beautiful country and football loving culture like Costa Rica. It was tough for us on the pitch with 8-9 injuries and illnessed in the squad. We showed some flexibility in our squad with different combinations and players playing in different roles," said Stajcic as the camp concluded earlier this week.

He also commended his players for being able to play toe-to-toe with the higher-ranked Costa Ricans in both friendlies.

Despite all the manpower issues due to injury and illness, the Filipinas were able to show their mettle against their formidable foes.

"I believe we competed well against an experienced World Cup opponent, however it's clear we need to improve the technical part of our game," said Stajcic.

"The team showed great heart, commitment and discipline which we are pleased with excellent experience overall playing a Latin American Country for the first time ever (away from home) and proving once again that we are constantly working hard and improving for the upcoming World Cup," he continued.

In the latest FIFA women's football rankings, the Filipinas remained at World No. 53 ahead of the World Cup draw set later this month.

The next FIFA window in November will also provide more time for the national team to amp up their training for their maiden stint in the prestigious tournament.

However, no concrete plans have yet to be revealed by the Philippine Football Federation for the coming months.

