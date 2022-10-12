Filipinas squander early lead, absorb narrow 1-2 loss against Costa Rica

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team could not take full advantage of a first half lead against Costa Rica as they fell in the second of their international friendlies, 1-2, at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).

The Filipinas conceded twice in the second half and failed to find a late game equalizer this time to cap off their training camp with a defeat.

Rocky Rodriguez and Gloriana Villalobos supplied the two goals for the home side in the closed-door friendly.

Carleigh Frilles netted a goal in the 2nd minute of added time in the first half to put the Filipinas in the driver seat, 1-nil, at the break.

Frilles blitzed her Costa Rican defenders off of a beautiful through ball from Bella Flanigan and went one-on-one with Costa Rica keeper Daniela Solera.

After conceding Frilles' goal, the World No. 37 Costa Ricans came out more determined as more veteran players got subbed in at the half.

Much like in their first meeting over the weekend, Costa Rica controlled possession more and won multiple corners and had various shots on goal.

But it was actually the Filipinas who picked up a scoring chance first as Lixy Rodriguez was called for a handball inside the box at the 46th minute to earn a penalty for the Philippines.

Tahnai Annis missed the golden chance to put the Filipinas up 2-nil when she shot the penalty just wide.

Annis' miss would come to haunt the Philippines not long after when it was Costa Rica this time that was awarded the penalty after the Filipinas got called for their own handball infraction inside the box as Jessika Cowart could not avoid the rock at just past the hour mark of the match.

Rodriguez was able to beat Olivia McDaniel on the penalty as her shot breezed past the Filipinas keeper. Though McDaniel had guessed correctly on where the Costa Rican was sending her shot, Rodriguez put just enough speed on the ball that the Filipina was unable to react in time.

Rodriguez had a chance for a brace not long after at the 66th minute but her attempt went wide.

Villalobos, though, would eventually pull the home team ahead as she curled the ball in at the 68th minute mark from outside of the box.

The Filipinas backline had given her too much space to operate as the midfielder found the back of the net easily.

Still, the Filipinas tried to find another late-game equalizer after last match's hero Katrina Guillou netted a goal in added time.

Cowart was able to get a shot on target off of a corner at the 79th minute but Solera was able to react in time to block the shot. It was the Filipinas' best chance at leveling the score.

Despite the loss, the Filipinas were able to rake in valuable experience ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand where Costa Rica will also be playing.

With the friendly, the Filipinas wrap up their weeks-long training camp in the Central American country.

The next international window for the Filipinas will be in November. But no plans have been announced yet for a camp or international friendly in that period.