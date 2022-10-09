5-year losing streak to Ateneo fueled La Salle to breakthrough win, says Pumaren

The De La Salle Green Archers celebrate during their win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle Green Archers had two numbers on their mind as they claimed the win, 83-78, against perennial rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in their first round match up in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

During one of their practice sessions earlier this week, DLSU head coach Derrick Pumaren said he had shown two figures to his players: 2017 and seven.

Related Stories La Salle ends 7-game losing streak vs Ateneo

It had heavy meaning for the Green Archers, as 2017 marked the year that they last won against Ateneo, while the Blue Eagles had won seven straight match-ups against the Taft squad.

Apart from getting another win for the season, Pumaren said that his players had added inspiration for breaking the slump.

"I used that also as a motivation," said Pumaren after the game.

"The other day in practice, I showed them the number 2017, and seven, that was the last time that La Salle won. I think it was Game Two in that finals in 2017 [and] we've lost to Ateneo seven straight times. It was an added motivation for the guys," he added.

La Salle played inspired basketball, particularly in the last three quarters as they battled back from a deficit as big as 12 points.

The Archers also hustled well as they worked to keep Ateneo at bay despite a huge disparity in rebounding and second chance points.

Pumaren was able to lean on his bench heavily in the win as they outscored Ateneo's second unit, 35-15. The veteran tactician said that all his players -- even those who had just joined the fold -- became aware of what a victory against Ateneo would mean.

"Most of them are new so they should realize what's in store, what's at stake this time. They really went all out to get this victory. This hard-earned victory," said Pumaren.

Still, Pumaren commended the Blue Eagles, who worked well inside as they held an advantage in rebounding (63-41) and second chance points (28-7).

"Hats off with Ateneo, we know that it's not an ordinary team, we know that they fought hard. In fact, we got killed on the offensive rebounds, 35 offensive rebounds. We have to correct that," he said.

Now with the rivalry game in their rear view mirror, at least for the first round, Pumaren and the Green Archers shift their attention to their next game against the UE Red Warriors.

Wary of the rejuvenated UE squad that looks to score an upset, Pumaren said there will be little time to celebrate the win over the Blue Eagles.

"This win means nothing if we don't take care of business against UE. This win means nothing. We cannot be happy about this win, too happy about this win," said Pumaren.

"I know that we're too happy in seven games, eight games, finally, La Salle has won against Ateneo. But that was not the championship. That's not why we're here for. The season is still too early. Nothing really to be celebrating about, focused, stay on track and will be able to take care of business. We don't underestimate them," he continued.

La Salle faces UE on Wednesday, October 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.