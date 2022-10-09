^

Sports

5-year losing streak to Ateneo fueled La Salle to breakthrough win, says Pumaren

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 8:29pm
5-year losing streak to Ateneo fueled La Salle to breakthrough win, says Pumaren
The De La Salle Green Archers celebrate during their win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle Green Archers had two numbers on their mind as they claimed the win, 83-78, against perennial rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in their first round match up in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

During one of their practice sessions earlier this week, DLSU head coach Derrick Pumaren said he had shown two figures to his players: 2017 and seven.

It had heavy meaning for the Green Archers, as 2017 marked the year that they last won against Ateneo, while the Blue Eagles had won seven straight match-ups against the Taft squad.

Apart from getting another win for the season, Pumaren said that his players had added inspiration for breaking the slump.

"I used that also as a motivation," said Pumaren after the game.

"The other day in practice, I showed them the number 2017, and seven, that was the last time that La Salle won. I think it was Game Two in that finals in 2017 [and] we've lost to Ateneo seven straight times. It was an added motivation for the guys," he added.

La Salle played inspired basketball, particularly in the last three quarters as they battled back from a deficit as big as 12 points.

The Archers also hustled well as they worked to keep Ateneo at bay despite a huge disparity in rebounding and second chance points.

Pumaren was able to lean on his bench heavily in the win as they outscored Ateneo's second unit, 35-15. The veteran tactician said that all his players -- even those who had just joined the fold -- became aware of what a victory against Ateneo would mean.

"Most of them are new so they should realize what's in store, what's at stake this time. They really went all out to get this victory. This hard-earned victory," said Pumaren.

Still, Pumaren commended the Blue Eagles, who worked well inside as they held an advantage in rebounding (63-41) and second chance points (28-7).

"Hats off with Ateneo, we know that it's not an ordinary team, we know that they fought hard. In fact, we got killed on the offensive rebounds, 35 offensive rebounds. We have to correct that," he said.

Now with the rivalry game in their rear view mirror, at least for the first round, Pumaren and the Green Archers shift their attention to their next game against the UE Red Warriors.

Wary of the rejuvenated UE squad that looks to score an upset, Pumaren said there will be little time to celebrate the win over the Blue Eagles.

"This win means nothing if we don't take care of business against UE. This win means nothing. We cannot be happy about this win, too happy about this win," said Pumaren.

"I know that we're too happy in seven games, eight games, finally, La Salle has won against Ateneo. But that was not the championship. That's not why we're here for. The season is still too early. Nothing really to be celebrating about, focused, stay on track and will be able to take care of business. We don't underestimate them," he continued.

La Salle faces UE on Wednesday, October 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

DLSU GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
La Salle sweeps Shakey's Super League prelims, to move on to next round

La Salle sweeps Shakey's Super League prelims, to move on to next round

4 hours ago
Julia Coronel and rookie Angel Canino carried the scoring load for the Lady Spikers to close the pool play with a 3-0 win-loss...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

2 days ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Saso gains with 68, but stays six shots off in Mediheal Championship

Saso gains with 68, but stays six shots off in Mediheal Championship

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
She stayed six shots off Shadoff with 18 holes left in the $1.8 million championship but just two strokes off second-running...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario, Raagas clinch top IRONKIDS honors

Del Rosario, Raagas clinch top IRONKIDS honors

4 hours ago
Del Rosario and Raagas both placed second in the opening swim leg but flashed superb riding skills and staying power to share...
Sports
fbtw
GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
With Gomez on Board 1 in the absence of regular GM Banjo Barcenilla, Laguna defeated the Cavite Spartans 12-9 and the Isabela...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
B League: Thirdy's San-En bests Ramos, Hokkaido anew; Parks, Nagoya absorb first loss

B League: Thirdy's San-En bests Ramos, Hokkaido anew; Parks, Nagoya absorb first loss

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite Ramos having the better individual game anew as he ended up with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Hokkaido...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Elasto Painters in heated game

Beermen thwart Elasto Painters in heated game

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a game marred by ejections and technicals, the Beermen rode an 11-0 scoring burst in the fourth salvo to seize control,...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle ends 7-game losing streak vs Ateneo

La Salle ends 7-game losing streak vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In the latest chapter of their storied rivalry, the Archers shot down the Blue Eagles, 83-78, in their first round meeting...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull's Max Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan win

3 hours ago
The result gave Verstappen an unassailable 113-point lead in the championship, making him only the third driver after Michael...
Sports
fbtw
Adrina eyes Top 10 finish in Epson Tour Championship with 2nd 66

Adrina eyes Top 10 finish in Epson Tour Championship with 2nd 66

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Unable to sustain an impressive start with a pedestrian 72 Friday (Saturday in Manila), Ardina got into the scoring act early,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with