La Salle ends 7-game losing streak vs Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle Green Archers have gotten their first win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in almost five years.

In the latest chapter of their storied rivalry, the Archers shot down the Blue Eagles, 83-78, in their first round meeting in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

It marked the first time that La Salle beat Ateneo since Game Two of the UAAP Season 80 Finals, 92-83, on November 29, 2017.

Evan Nelle nailed the pressure-filled free throws to extend La Salle's advantage to a two-possession lead with seven seconds left.

Ateneo newcomer Kai Ballungay took the Blue Eagles within three, 78-81, on a triple with 47.3 seconds left.

Schonny Winston scored 15 points in the second half to lead La Salle's onslaught. He ended up with 25 markers, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

La Salle climbed back from a 12-point deficit in the first quarter with a huge 13-0 scoring burst in the second salvo. Earl Abadam hit the jumper to give the Archers the advantage, 31-28 with 7:23 left in the half.

DLSU head coach Derrick Pumaren commended his players for the gritty win over their arch-rivals.

"I think the boys really worked hard. They believed that they can beat Ateneo, and we really worked and prepared for Ateneo. Even when we were down, we were able to regroup noong 2nd quarter." said Pumaren.

Nelle, after missing a game due to illness, returned with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for the Archers.

Ange Kouame had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks for Ateneo. Ballungay added 19 markers and 10 boards in his best showing for the Eagles so far.

Ateneo plays UST next while La Salle faces UE on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both teams now carry 2-1 slates as defending champions UP remain the only unscathed team at 3-0.