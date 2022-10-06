UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

Philippines Football League defending national champion United City Football Club (UCFC) is set to start hosting its official home matches during the ongoing 2022-23 PFL season at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium starting this October.

MANILA, Philippines – The home of a sports team is paramount to their success. You need to have a solid base for you to have your support system in place, and it starts with a venue.

Philippines Football League defending national champion United City Football Club (UCFC) has filled that need this week, as they are set to start hosting its official home matches during the ongoing 2022-23 PFL season at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium starting this October. This will bring the excitement and live matches to the football fans in Central Luzon.

The UCFC home opener will be against the Azkals Development Team on October 22 4 p.m., to be followed by their match versus Stallion Laguna FC on November 5.

Tickets for both matches will be on sale this week.

“To represent Central Luzon and bring football to the local community is a major step in the development of professional football in the country. Football is all about belonging, therefore our matches need to be played within the community we are representing, which is now Clark in Central Luzon. We are proud to have access to the best sports venue in the Philippines when we host our home matches and we look forward to building our community and have our fans attending live matches at this beautiful stadium,” said UCFC President Eric Gottschalk.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa was at the launch and welcomed the UCFC. She promised BCDA’s commitment to give the best football experience to the teams playing in New Clark City and their fans.

“World-class sports facilities, safe environment and stunning views — New Clark City can offer all of these and more. We are excited that UCFC chose New Clark City Athletics Stadium as the venue for its matches, and we hope to bring pride to players who will be coming to play here,” Zosa intimated.

UCFC, previously known as Ceres Negros, joined the PFL as one of the founding teams of the professional league in 2017 and has since bagged the national championships four times (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) as well as the Copa Paulino Alcantara two times.

The ongoing PFL Season runs until May 2023.