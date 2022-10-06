^

Sports

UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 10:56am
UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium
Philippines Football League defending national champion United City Football Club (UCFC) is set to start hosting its official home matches during the ongoing 2022-23 PFL season at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium starting this October.

MANILA, Philippines – The home of a sports team is paramount to their success. You need to have a solid base for you to have your support system in place, and it starts with a venue. 

Philippines Football League defending national champion United City Football Club (UCFC) has filled that need this week, as they are set to start hosting its official home matches during the ongoing 2022-23 PFL season at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium starting this October. This will bring the excitement and live matches to the football fans in Central Luzon.

The UCFC home opener will be against the Azkals Development Team on October 22 4 p.m., to be followed by their match versus Stallion Laguna FC on November 5.

Tickets for both matches will be on sale this week.

“To represent Central Luzon and bring football to the local community is a major step in the development of professional football in the country. Football is all about belonging, therefore our matches need to be played within the community we are representing, which is now Clark in Central Luzon. We are proud to have access to the best sports venue in the Philippines when we host our home matches and we look forward to building our community and have our fans attending live matches at this beautiful stadium,” said UCFC President Eric Gottschalk. 

Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa was at the launch and welcomed the UCFC. She promised BCDA’s commitment to give the best football experience to the teams playing in New Clark City and their fans.

“World-class sports facilities, safe environment and stunning views — New Clark City can offer all of these and more. We are excited that UCFC chose New Clark City Athletics Stadium as the venue for its matches, and we hope to bring pride to players who will be coming to play here,” Zosa intimated.

UCFC, previously known as Ceres Negros, joined the PFL as one of the founding teams of the professional league in 2017 and has since bagged the national championships four times (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) as well as the Copa Paulino Alcantara two times.

The ongoing PFL Season runs until May 2023.

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Will to win

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas draftee William Navarro has until March next year for his national team contract to expire and wasn’t allowed to join Seoul Samsung of the Korean league because of an existing live SBP commitment that’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater stuns San Miguel in Philippine Cup champs' conference opener

Blackwater stuns San Miguel in Philippine Cup champs' conference opener

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Baser Amer gave Blackwater the upperhand, 107-106, with 32 ticks left in the game with a 3-point conversion. He had a chance...
Sports
fbtw
SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex might...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles swoop down on Bulldogs for share of lead

Eagles swoop down on Bulldogs for share of lead

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Known for their productive third quarters, Ateneo uncorked a 14-2 run after halftime to lead by 20, 52-32, off a BJ Andrade...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers back on lofty perch, clip Cards

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory yesterday to regain the top spot in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

By Rick Olivares | 10 minutes ago
The final 10 players have been selected to represent the Philippines in the fourth edition of the Street Child World Cup that...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo&rsquo;s 1st round win over NU

UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo’s 1st round win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 40 minutes ago
Watching Ateneo defeat National University, 77-60, I thought of two things.
Sports
fbtw
UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

By Anthony Suntay | 52 minutes ago
The home of a sports team is paramount to their success. You need to have a solid base for you to have your support system...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina, Guce seek LPGA berths in Epson Championship

Ardina, Guce seek LPGA berths in Epson Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina and Clariss Guce begin their chase for the coveted LPGA Tour cards.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan launches make-or-break bid to keep card

Pagdanganan launches make-or-break bid to keep card

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan sets out for what could be her final attempt to keep her LPGA card for next year, seeking a strong finish...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with