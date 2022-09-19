^

Sports

Omega Esports trounces Blacklist Ultimate, books CODM World Championship berth

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 8:00am
Omega Esports trounces Blacklist Ultimate, books CODM World Championship berth
The win saw Omega Esports secure their qualification to the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022, delivering a heavy blow to Blacklist Ultimate.
Photo from Omega Esports' Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — In a repeat match-up of the Philippine Leg of the Gareena Masters Season Three, Omega Esports once again outlasted Blacklist International in the lower bracket finals of the Call of Duty: Mobile Garena Regional stage, 3-2.

The win saw Omega Esports secure their qualification to the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022, delivering a heavy blow to Blacklist Ultimate, the 2021 Champions of the East Finals (after the World Champions was split into East and West).

Omega Esports took an early 2-0 lead after two close maps but in similar fashion to their previous match-up, Blacklist Ultimate was able to stop the Barangay's momentum after taking the Control map and forcing a decider after a close Hardpoint win.

The final Search and Destroy map once again saw both teams at trading points. But eventually, it was Omega Esports that emerged victorious after an overtime score of 8-6, securing their ticket to the World Championships.

The Philippine squad then lost to Singapore's ALMGHTY, 3-4, in the Grand Finals after yet another close match.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships is set to be an offline event set in December with a prize pool of $US1,700,000.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

SBP firm on Navarro’s case

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, stood firm in its decision to shelve Gilas Pilipinas cadet Will Navarro’s stint in the Korean Basketball League due to an “existing contract” the young 6-foot-6...
Sports
fbtw
SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
In a statement released Sunday, the local basketball federation said it’s all for the players’ liberty taking...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

20 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin on the way to a 12-round unanimous decision in their anticipated third fight...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

4 days ago
Stung by Navy the last time out, Cignal tries to fuel another run as it clashes with back-to-back wall Ateneo-Fudgee Bar...
Sports
fbtw

Alvarez prevails, seals trilogy with Golovkin

9 hours ago
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez retained his undisputed super-middleweight world title on Saturday, seeing off Gennady Golovkin to complete their epic fight trilogy in Las Vegas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nursing injuries, Lady Spikers still eye top prize in Shakey's Super League

Nursing injuries, Lady Spikers still eye top prize in Shakey's Super League

By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
As a number of players continue to hurt from injuries they sustained from the last UAAP season earlier this year, where they...
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

1 hour ago
Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos had already confirmed their participation and they will...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan Predators tap Bersamina, Garcia, Lozano for PCAP 3rd Conference

San Juan Predators tap Bersamina, Garcia, Lozano for PCAP 3rd Conference

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The San Juan Predators shuffled their lineup, hoping the year-ending Open Conference will be bountiful as they are the defending...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The boys in blue — the Philippines Under-20 men’s national team — got better with every match.
Sports
fbtw
Cavitex takes road to victory

Cavitex takes road to victory

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Cavitex pulled off a pulsating 21-19 victory over three-leg winner San Miguel Beer in the PBA 3x3 Leg 2 finals and completed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with