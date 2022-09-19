Omega Esports trounces Blacklist Ultimate, books CODM World Championship berth

MANILA, Philippines — In a repeat match-up of the Philippine Leg of the Gareena Masters Season Three, Omega Esports once again outlasted Blacklist International in the lower bracket finals of the Call of Duty: Mobile Garena Regional stage, 3-2.

The win saw Omega Esports secure their qualification to the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022, delivering a heavy blow to Blacklist Ultimate, the 2021 Champions of the East Finals (after the World Champions was split into East and West).

Omega Esports took an early 2-0 lead after two close maps but in similar fashion to their previous match-up, Blacklist Ultimate was able to stop the Barangay's momentum after taking the Control map and forcing a decider after a close Hardpoint win.

The final Search and Destroy map once again saw both teams at trading points. But eventually, it was Omega Esports that emerged victorious after an overtime score of 8-6, securing their ticket to the World Championships.

The Philippine squad then lost to Singapore's ALMGHTY, 3-4, in the Grand Finals after yet another close match.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships is set to be an offline event set in December with a prize pool of $US1,700,000.