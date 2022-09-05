^

Sports

Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 3:39pm
Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins
Big Mac Sevilla of MPAMS-San Mateo tightens up his defense on Johnny Jasmin of Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte.
Ballout Hoops

MANILA, Philippines – Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte brought down powerhouse team MPAMS-San Mateo, 93-91, to continue its good showing in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament even as collegiate squads University of Makati and KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatimas hurdled their respective rivals recently.

Kinjhevam Manzanilla canned in important baskets in the payoff period as he led Camarines Norte’s onslaught on its way to winning four of its last five games to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

Manzanilla hit seven of his 26 points in the final quarter while Casper Pericas and Lyndon Colina had 14 and 11 points, respectively for Camarines Norte, which dealt powerhouse San Mateo its second loss in the tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear, Nestea and Lana 300.

Following this latest development, San Mateo was still able to solidify its hold of the top spot in the provincial division with a 6-2 win-loss record, but not far behind is Our Lady Of Fatima-Antipolo, which notched its fifth win in seven games after whipping ARS Warriors-Cavite, 92-76.  

University of Makati firmed up its hold of the top spot with a 5-1 win-loss slate after subduing winless Philippine Navy, 93-83.

Kenz Diokno once again presided on University of Makati’s offense, leading the way with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. But he got plenty of help from the rest of his teammates, most notably Janlourd Nepomuceno, Enzo Montecastro and Christian Jake Agoncillo, who all ended up in double figures.   

Camarines Norte is currently at third spot of the provincial division, improving its record to 4-3 going to the last two play dates of the elimination round.

The top two teams each at the end of the elimination round will slug it out in a knockout game to determine the respective champions of both divisions. The winners of the division finals will then square off in a championship match to determine the inaugural champion of the Luzon-wide tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the league’s commissioner.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

5 hours ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios sent defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an...
Sports
fbtw
Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
In a stunning comeback, former UFC interim heavyweight champion and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane overcame a second round knockdown...
Sports
fbtw
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
After back-to-back loses in the previous week, Blacklist International reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the end of the first half...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Knights suffer early NCAA 98 setback with COVID-19 cases

Knights suffer early NCAA 98 setback with COVID-19 cases

By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
Letran’s bid for a historic second NCAA basketball title in one year suffered an early blow as four of its players recently...
Sports
fbtw
House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

By Michelle Lojo | 56 minutes ago
A bill submitted in Congress last August hopes to battle the negative image plaguing esports.
Sports
fbtw
Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

1 hour ago
Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte brought down powerhouse team MPAMS-San Mateo, 93-91, to continue its good showing in the Ballout...
Sports
fbtw
Baraquiel raring to shine again on LPGT stage

Baraquiel raring to shine again on LPGT stage

1 hour ago
Though she came home empty-handed from a couple of months’ stints abroad, Sunshine Baraquiel is coming into the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad

Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic is elated with the news that more of his players have signed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with