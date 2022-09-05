Ballout Hoops: Camarines Norte stuns San Mateo; OLFU, UMak book wins

MANILA, Philippines – Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte brought down powerhouse team MPAMS-San Mateo, 93-91, to continue its good showing in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament even as collegiate squads University of Makati and KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatimas hurdled their respective rivals recently.

Kinjhevam Manzanilla canned in important baskets in the payoff period as he led Camarines Norte’s onslaught on its way to winning four of its last five games to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

Manzanilla hit seven of his 26 points in the final quarter while Casper Pericas and Lyndon Colina had 14 and 11 points, respectively for Camarines Norte, which dealt powerhouse San Mateo its second loss in the tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear, Nestea and Lana 300.

Following this latest development, San Mateo was still able to solidify its hold of the top spot in the provincial division with a 6-2 win-loss record, but not far behind is Our Lady Of Fatima-Antipolo, which notched its fifth win in seven games after whipping ARS Warriors-Cavite, 92-76.

University of Makati firmed up its hold of the top spot with a 5-1 win-loss slate after subduing winless Philippine Navy, 93-83.

Kenz Diokno once again presided on University of Makati’s offense, leading the way with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. But he got plenty of help from the rest of his teammates, most notably Janlourd Nepomuceno, Enzo Montecastro and Christian Jake Agoncillo, who all ended up in double figures.

Camarines Norte is currently at third spot of the provincial division, improving its record to 4-3 going to the last two play dates of the elimination round.

The top two teams each at the end of the elimination round will slug it out in a knockout game to determine the respective champions of both divisions. The winners of the division finals will then square off in a championship match to determine the inaugural champion of the Luzon-wide tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the league’s commissioner.