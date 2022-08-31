^

Sports

Monsour del Rosario wants McGregor for Pacquiao

Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 12:22pm
Monsour del Rosario wants McGregor for Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor

MANILA, Philippines – Retired Filipino taekwondo icon Monsour del Rosario believes the opponent that Manny Pacquiao should pursuing — whether in an exhibition or a real bout — is none other than Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor. 

The 59-year-old action star and former congressman said a Pacquiao-McGregor fight will still be a major attraction owing to both fighters’ respective achievements.

“It’s still the fight that people would love to watch, including me, because both fighters are real certified crowd-drawers in their respective sports,” said del Rosario, a 1985 Seoul World Championships bronze medalist.

Monsour del Rosario
 

Del Rosario, the Taekwondo Man of the Year in 2017, added that only the McGregor fight will give the former senator a huge payday that he can use for his charitable cause — not the previously announced exhibition bout against South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in December. 

“I believe if the fight pushes through, Pacquiao will earn a lot of money from that fight especially if it will be held in the US or in any place in the world where people can go & watch the fight “ … the 1987 and 1989 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists in Tae Kwon Do added. “It’s not the other fights that were announced.”

Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) under CEO Audie Attar is the manager of McGregor. 

But the PSM has a legal pending case with the 43-year-old Pacquiao at the Superior Court of California for alleged breach of contract last year. PSM is seeking to recover $3.3 million it claims it paid Pacquiao in advance for a fight PSM is eyeing for the boxer.

But del Rosario refused to discuss it.

“I hope everything will be settled for Manny’s own good because he’s like a brother to me. I don’t know what’s going on between them, but I am one of those people who would like to see the Pacquiao-McGregor fight happen,” del Rosario explained. 

“I agree also with other politicians and fight enthusiasts that Manny should settle his problem first with Paradigm for his own good as well. But it’s really up to the two parties involved here.” 

Del Rosario predicts that the eight-division world champion will defeat the 34-year-old Irish MMA superstar, either via unanimous decision or knockout. 

Besides McGregor, Leon Edwards, who recently dethroned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a left roundhouse kick en route to a fifth round technical knockout in UFC 278, is one of the many fighters managed by the PSM.

BOXING

CONOR MCGREGOR

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
After personally seeing a glimpse of Kai Sotto’s potential and ability at a young age, Jordan Clarkson is putting premium...
Sports
fbtw

Lessons from Lebanon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
What a difference can one game make in generating chemistry for Gilas in the FIBA Asia World Cup fourth qualifying window.
Sports
fbtw
Eala new PSC chairman

Eala new PSC chairman

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday appointed Emmanuel “Noli” Eala as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commi...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez hurdles Dodin in US Open

Fernandez hurdles Dodin in US Open

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez marked her return to the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4 romp over French Oceane Dodin in a victory many hoped would...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arcilla eyes crown as Jubahib Cup unwraps

Arcilla eyes crown as Jubahib Cup unwraps

23 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla gets the top seeding in the absence of top player Jeson Patrombon, seeking another Open diadem as the Gov....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas outlasts Bacoor in OT; Quezon City, Imus win

MPBL: Batangas outlasts Bacoor in OT; Quezon City, Imus win

1 hour ago
Levi  Hernandez drilled in seven triples, capped by the marginal basket, as  Batangas City edged  Bacoor, 87-86,...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal overcomes scare to reach US Open second round

Nadal overcomes scare to reach US Open second round

1 hour ago
Four-time champion Rafael Nadal overcame dropping the first set to defeat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata at the US Open...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While she was satisfied with how the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champions stepped up to the challenge, Morado-De Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals drawn in tough AFF Mitsubishi Cup bracket

Azkals drawn in tough AFF Mitsubishi Cup bracket

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Philippine men’s football team finds itself in Group A of the upcoming 2022 Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with