South Korea escapes Japan to top FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Members of the South Korean U18 squad pose with their championship trophy.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea ruled the FIBA U18 Asian Championship, pulling off a 77-73 squeaker over Japan in the thrilling finals over the weekend at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran.

Lee Juyeong showed the way with 28 markers, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, including the dagger bucket in the last six seconds.

Overall, Juyeong registered 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists to win the MVP honors in the return of FIBA U18 Asian joust for the first time amid the pandemic.

His heroic performance propelled South Korea, which also toppled powerhouse China in the semifinals, to the country's first U18 title in 22 years and fourth overall.

Backstopping Juyeong was Lee Haesol, who chipped in 12 markers highlighted by the go-ahead basket in the last 23 seconds to shatter the deadlock at 73.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Chae Hyung joined Juyeong in the FIBA U18 Asia All-Star Five along with China's Yang Hansen, Iran's Mohammad Amini and former U16 MVP Yuto Kawashima of Japan.

Mason Amos of Gilas Pilipinas ended up at second in the tournament overall scoring with average of 21.2 points behind MVP Juyeong.

Gilas finished at sixth place behind host Iran after a Final Four placing and U19 World Cup qualification in 2018 that served as the last Asian youth tilt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China secured the bronze medal with an easy 85-68 win over Lebanon as Chinese Taipei and Qatar placed at seventh and eighth, respectively.