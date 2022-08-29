^

Sports

South Korea escapes Japan to top FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 4:03pm
South Korea escapes Japan to top FIBA U18 Asian Championship
Members of the South Korean U18 squad pose with their championship trophy.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea ruled the FIBA U18 Asian Championship, pulling off a 77-73 squeaker over Japan in the thrilling finals over the weekend at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran. 

Lee Juyeong showed the way with 28 markers, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, including the dagger bucket in the last six seconds.

Overall, Juyeong registered 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists to win the MVP honors in the return of FIBA U18 Asian joust for the first time amid the pandemic.

His heroic performance propelled South Korea, which also toppled powerhouse China in the semifinals, to the country's first U18 title in 22 years and fourth overall.

Backstopping Juyeong was Lee Haesol, who chipped in 12 markers highlighted by the go-ahead basket in the last 23 seconds to shatter the deadlock at 73. 

Meanwhile, South Korea's Chae Hyung joined Juyeong in the FIBA U18 Asia All-Star Five along with China's Yang Hansen, Iran's Mohammad Amini and former U16 MVP Yuto Kawashima of Japan.

Mason Amos of Gilas Pilipinas ended up at second in the tournament overall scoring with average of 21.2 points behind MVP Juyeong.

Gilas finished at sixth place behind host Iran after a Final Four placing and U19 World Cup qualification in 2018 that served as the last Asian youth tilt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China secured the bronze medal with an easy 85-68 win over Lebanon as Chinese Taipei and Qatar placed at seventh and eighth, respectively.

FIBA ASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes strong rebound vs KSA 5

Gilas eyes strong rebound vs KSA 5

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Basketball-crazy Manila is expected to rock as Gilas Pilipinas, a powered-up bunch led by Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson,...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto pumped to win one at home

Sotto pumped to win one at home

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Fajardo, who is seeking to help the Beermen return to Philippine Cup glory against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga, posted...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Titans’ head coach, Pipo Noundou, was named the best coach of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea's Im takes heart with runner-up finish to McIlroy at Tour Championship

Korea's Im takes heart with runner-up finish to McIlroy at Tour Championship

1 hour ago
Korean star Sungjae Im agonizingly finished tied second in a thrilling conclusion to the Tour Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
On National Heroes Day, these gutsy Filipinas fittingly showed heroism worthy of a place in Philippine volleyball folklo...
Sports
fbtw
Aranas yields to Taiwanese foe, finishes 2nd in Asian 9-Ball Open

Aranas yields to Taiwanese foe, finishes 2nd in Asian 9-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippines’ Zoren James Aranas faltered under tremendous pressure and fell to former world champion Ko Pin Yi of...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon rules 10th Mindanao rapid open chess tourney

Quizon rules 10th Mindanao rapid open chess tourney

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
International Master Daniel Quizon added another feather in his cap as he ruled the 10th Mindanao Rapid Open Chess Champ...
Sports
fbtw
Spotlight shines on men's volleyball as Spikers' Turf fires off

Spotlight shines on men's volleyball as Spikers' Turf fires off

4 hours ago
Volleyball fans brace for fast, furious action as the Spikers' Turf returns after a long hiatus.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with